Is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea host Crystal Palace in the opening weekend of the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca’s side are riding high after winning the Club World Cup this summer, but a condensed pre-season could provide problems early on this term.

Particularly with the Eagles entering the contest with confidence after downing Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield last Sunday.

A new-look Chelsea could see the likes of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato and Estevao Willian make their debuts, while Palace are yet to make significant moves in the market, with Borna Sosa offering cover at left-back.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League fixture:

When is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace?

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace headlines the early Premier League slot on Sunday 17 August at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off set for 2pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, coverage on both channels starts at 1pm BST. A live stream will be available via NOW TV and Sky Go for subscribers as well.

Team news

Nicolas Jackson is out suspended and out of favour, with a move away on the cards before the end of the window, while Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended by the FA since December 2024 after failing a drugs test.

Levi Colwill is will be out for several months with a knee injury. Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are doubts after missing pre-season since the Club World Cup. Wesley Fofana (thigh) has returned to training and has a chance to play. Trevoh Chalobah is a doubt after picking up a knock against Milan, but should push through given the shortage of options at the back.

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are still out with knee injuries. Eddie Nketiah is out with a hamstring injury too.

Matheus Franca (adductor) and Caleb Kporha (back) remain doubts. While Daichi Kamada is contending with a knee problem picked up in the Community Shield.

Marc Guehi will play against his former side, despite speculation linking him with a move away, and the England defender is fit after a bout of cramp against Liverpool.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Gittens; Joao Pedro

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta

Odds

Chelsea win 3/5

Draw 16/5

Crystal Palace win 4/1

Prediction

The Blues should have plenty of firepower, though Colwill’s injury shakes things up at the back for Enzo Maresca, affording the Eagles a chance to hurt them. We’ll lean towards Chelsea and a few more options off the bench to make the difference.

Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace