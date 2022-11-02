Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea are already through to the Champions League last 16 and guaranteed top spot in Group E, but have one more hurdle to overcome.

They host Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night - the club who Thomas Tuchel lost to in his final match as manager before being replaced by Graham Potter.

The Blues’ new boss had not suffered defeat since appointment up until the weekend, when Chelsea were thrashed by his former club Brighton, so bouncing back in quick order will be a priority even if the result will not affect them in any real way.

Dinamo need a win to have a chance of snaring third place and a Europa League spot.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 2 November at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Defenders Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana are all out for Chelsea, with N’Golo Kante also a longer-term absentee. Rotation is a certainty for Potter given they will finish top regardless.

Bosko Sutalo is the only notable player missing from the Dinamo ranks and they’ll likely go full strength as they bid to prolong their European campaign.

Predicted line-ups

CHE - Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Cucurella, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chilwell, Gallagher, Ziyech, Broja

DIN - Livakovic, Ristovski, J Sutalo, Peric, Spikic, Ivanusec, Misic, Ademi, Ljubcic, Orsic, Petkovic

Odds

Chelsea 6/17

Draw 24/5

Dinamo 9/1

Prediction

The Blues to wrap matters up with another victory to leave the visitors out of Europe. Chelsea 2-0 Dinamo.