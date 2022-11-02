Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Graham Potter’s side have already topped the group but there’s much to play for below them
Chelsea are already through to the Champions League last 16 and guaranteed top spot in Group E, but have one more hurdle to overcome.
They host Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night - the club who Thomas Tuchel lost to in his final match as manager before being replaced by Graham Potter.
The Blues’ new boss had not suffered defeat since appointment up until the weekend, when Chelsea were thrashed by his former club Brighton, so bouncing back in quick order will be a priority even if the result will not affect them in any real way.
Dinamo need a win to have a chance of snaring third place and a Europa League spot.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb?
The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 2 November at Stamford Bridge.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Defenders Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana are all out for Chelsea, with N’Golo Kante also a longer-term absentee. Rotation is a certainty for Potter given they will finish top regardless.
Bosko Sutalo is the only notable player missing from the Dinamo ranks and they’ll likely go full strength as they bid to prolong their European campaign.
Predicted line-ups
CHE - Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Cucurella, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chilwell, Gallagher, Ziyech, Broja
DIN - Livakovic, Ristovski, J Sutalo, Peric, Spikic, Ivanusec, Misic, Ademi, Ljubcic, Orsic, Petkovic
Odds
Chelsea 6/17
Draw 24/5
Dinamo 9/1
Prediction
The Blues to wrap matters up with another victory to leave the visitors out of Europe. Chelsea 2-0 Dinamo.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
