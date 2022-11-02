Is Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Graham Potter’s side have already topped the group but there’s much to play for below them
Chelsea face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday in the final round of group stage games, though only the visitors have anything to play for.
Group E started with the Blues losing in Croatia, a result which saw Thomas Tuchel sacked and Graham Potter brought in. The new boss has stabilised matters and three straight wins have proven enough to guarantee top spot and a place in the last 16.
Dinamo have not won another European game since then though and need victory here to have a chance of finishing third and heading into the Europa League, though they’ll also need Milan to beat Salzburg.
The Blues do have some injury concerns in defence which might limit Potter’s ability to change names, but with Arsenal to face at the weekend he’ll surely hope to keep some key names fresh.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb?
The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 2 November at Stamford Bridge.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Defenders Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana are all out for Chelsea, with N’Golo Kante also a longer-term absentee. Rotation is a certainty for Potter given they will finish top regardless.
Bosko Sutalo is the only notable player missing from the Dinamo ranks and they’ll likely go full strength as they bid to prolong their European campaign.
Predicted line-ups
CHE - Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Cucurella, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chilwell, Gallagher, Ziyech, Broja
DIN - Livakovic, Ristovski, J Sutalo, Peric, Spikic, Ivanusec, Misic, Ademi, Ljubcic, Orsic, Petkovic
Odds
Chelsea 6/17
Draw 24/5
Dinamo 9/1
Prediction
The Blues to wrap matters up with another victory to leave the visitors out of Europe. Chelsea 2-0 Dinamo.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies