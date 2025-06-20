Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Chelsea vs Flamengo LIVE: Team news as Blues look to put one foot in Club World Cup round of 16

Enzo Maresca’s side could all but seal a place in the round of 16 with a win in Philadelphia

Flo Clifford
Friday 20 June 2025 17:24 BST
Maresca defends Mudryk after failed drugs test

Chelsea face Flamengo in their second match of the Club World Cup group stages tonight, with the Blues looking to all but seal a place in the last 16.

Enzo Maresca’s side opened the competition with a 2-0 win over LAFC earlier this week, and a victory tonight would put them top of the group on six points, three ahead of the nearest challenger and with African side ES Tunis to come in their final match.

Fans will be hoping to see more of recent signing Liam Delap as well as Andrey Santos, but they face a potentially difficult test against a Flamengo side who sit top of the Brazilian Serie A with 11 games played.

South American teams have sprung surprises so far during the tournament – none more so than Botafogo’s win over PSG last night – and the Blues will have to be at their best to secure three points in Philadelphia.

Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from the Lincoln Financial Field below:

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk charged for doping by FA and faces lengthy ban

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk faces a lengthy ban after being charged for doping by the FA.

Mudryk, 24, was provisionally suspended after submitting an “adverse finding in a routine urine test” back in December.

The Ukrainian international pled innocence and claimed he “never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules”, but now faces a significant spell away from the game after being officially charged.

A spokesperson for the FA said: "We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Mudryk has not played for Chelsea since November 2024
Flo Clifford20 June 2025 17:40

Club World Cup schedule and results

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, June 14

Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami

Sunday, June 15

Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atlético Madrid

Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto

Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Monday, June 16

Group C: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC

Group D: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica

Group C: Flamengo 2-0 Espérance de Tunis

Tuesday, June 17

Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Group E River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds

Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan

Wednesday, June 18

Group G: Manchester City 2-0 Wydad AC

Group H: Real Madrid 1-1 Al Hilal

Group H: Pachuca 1-2 FC Salzburg

Group G: Al Ain 0-5 Juventus

Thursday, June 19

Group A: Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly

Group A: Inter Miami 2-1 Porto

Group B: Seattle Sounders 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Botafogo

Flo Clifford20 June 2025 17:29

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, from the opener up to and including the final, for free in the UK.

All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99.

Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

Flo Clifford20 June 2025 17:21

When and where is Chelsea v Flamengo?

Chelsea, who are the designated away team for the game, face Flamengo at 2pm ET in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 18. That is 7pm BST.

The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, which is the home of NFL outfit Philadelphia Eagles, and holds just shy of 68,000.

Flo Clifford20 June 2025 17:14

Chelsea vs Flamengo

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea face Flamengo as they look to double their points tally after victory over LAFC in their Fifa Club World Cup opener.

The Blues won 2-0 in their opening match of Group D thanks to goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with thousands of empty seats on a Monday afternoon in Atlanta.

New signing Liam Delap provided an assist on debut after coming off the bench in the second half.

While Flamengo were victorious in their opening game too, having travelled to the USA in a break partway through Brazil’s Serie A season. They currently lead the way in the top flight, ahead of Cruzeiro on goal difference.

Flo Clifford20 June 2025 17:07

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Chelsea vs Flamengo in the Club World Cup.

Today’s game kicks off at 2pm ET, 7pm BST. We’ll have all the build-up and coverage of the action right here.

Flo Clifford20 June 2025 17:00

