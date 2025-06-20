Chelsea vs Flamengo LIVE: Team news as Blues look to put one foot in Club World Cup round of 16
Enzo Maresca’s side could all but seal a place in the round of 16 with a win in Philadelphia
Chelsea face Flamengo in their second match of the Club World Cup group stages tonight, with the Blues looking to all but seal a place in the last 16.
Enzo Maresca’s side opened the competition with a 2-0 win over LAFC earlier this week, and a victory tonight would put them top of the group on six points, three ahead of the nearest challenger and with African side ES Tunis to come in their final match.
Fans will be hoping to see more of recent signing Liam Delap as well as Andrey Santos, but they face a potentially difficult test against a Flamengo side who sit top of the Brazilian Serie A with 11 games played.
South American teams have sprung surprises so far during the tournament – none more so than Botafogo’s win over PSG last night – and the Blues will have to be at their best to secure three points in Philadelphia.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from the Lincoln Financial Field below:
Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk charged for doping by FA and faces lengthy ban
Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk faces a lengthy ban after being charged for doping by the FA.
Mudryk, 24, was provisionally suspended after submitting an “adverse finding in a routine urine test” back in December.
The Ukrainian international pled innocence and claimed he “never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules”, but now faces a significant spell away from the game after being officially charged.
A spokesperson for the FA said: "We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time."
Club World Cup schedule and results
GROUP STAGE
Saturday, June 14
Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami
Sunday, June 15
Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atlético Madrid
Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto
Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders
Monday, June 16
Group C: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC
Group D: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica
Group C: Flamengo 2-0 Espérance de Tunis
Tuesday, June 17
Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Group E River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan
Wednesday, June 18
Group G: Manchester City 2-0 Wydad AC
Group H: Real Madrid 1-1 Al Hilal
Group H: Pachuca 1-2 FC Salzburg
Group G: Al Ain 0-5 Juventus
Thursday, June 19
Group A: Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly
Group A: Inter Miami 2-1 Porto
Group B: Seattle Sounders 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Botafogo
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, from the opener up to and including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99.
Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
When and where is Chelsea v Flamengo?
Chelsea, who are the designated away team for the game, face Flamengo at 2pm ET in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 18. That is 7pm BST.
The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, which is the home of NFL outfit Philadelphia Eagles, and holds just shy of 68,000.
Chelsea vs Flamengo
Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea face Flamengo as they look to double their points tally after victory over LAFC in their Fifa Club World Cup opener.
The Blues won 2-0 in their opening match of Group D thanks to goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with thousands of empty seats on a Monday afternoon in Atlanta.
New signing Liam Delap provided an assist on debut after coming off the bench in the second half.
While Flamengo were victorious in their opening game too, having travelled to the USA in a break partway through Brazil’s Serie A season. They currently lead the way in the top flight, ahead of Cruzeiro on goal difference.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Chelsea vs Flamengo in the Club World Cup.
Today’s game kicks off at 2pm ET, 7pm BST. We’ll have all the build-up and coverage of the action right here.
