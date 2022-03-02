For the second season in a row, Chelsea and Luton Town lock horns in the FA Cup and, on Wednesday evening, the Blues will hope for a similar result to last season when they triumphed 3-1 in the fourth round.

Having suffered a heartbreaking 11-10 defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, the FA Cup now represents the last realistic opportunity of a domestic trophy this term for Thomas Tuchel’s men, who will be keen to put that shootout pain behind them.

Luton are a team in form however, with six wins in their last seven matches in all competitions enabling Nathan Jones’ side to rocket up the Championship table as well as reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Hatters are now sixth in the second tier, with their play-off destiny in their own hands heading into the final 13 leagues games of the campaign, and will look to keep the momentum going as they welcome the reigning European champions to Bedfordshire.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup game at Kenilworth Road.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 19:15 GMT on Wednesday, 2 March at Kenilworth Road, Luton.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting at 19:00 GMT.

What’s the team news?

After 120 minutes, plus a penalty shootout, against Liverpool on Sunday, Thomas Tuchel will likely ring the changes in his Chelsea selection to give fresh legs a chance to shine.

Hakim Ziyech and Andreas Christensen both missed the final with Achilles issues, while Cesar Azpilicueta was substituted off after picking up a knock, so Tuchel may not risk any of the trio as they continue to fight on multiple fronts. Ben Chilwell continues to be a long-term absentee with his ACL injury.

Luton have endured something of a midfield crisis in recent weeks but Luke Berry and Jordan Clark are back in training, while Robert Snodgrass has been signed as a free agent but Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu is currently being rested due to fatigue and both Henri Lansbury and Elijah Adebayo went off during Luton’s 1-0 win over Derby at the weekend with knocks, so face a race to be fit.

Predicted line-ups

Luton XI: Steer; Burke, Lockyer, Naismith; Bree, Bell, Berry, Campbell, Clark; Cornick, Hylton

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Sarr, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi; Pulisic, Werner; Lukaku

Odds

Luton: 15/2

Draw: 18/5

Chelsea: 1/3

Prediction

Having been burned in the Carabao Cup final, Chelsea will be desperate to keep their chances of winning a domestic cup alive. Luton won’t go down without a fight but the Blues should have too much for them. Luton 1-3 Chelsea