Luton Town vs Chelsea prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea FC have endured a mixed bag in cup competitions over the past month - winning the Club World Cup for the first time before losing in the final of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Liverpool at the weekend - but a ninth FA Cup in the club’s history is still well within their sights.

They travel to Championship side Luton Town for a fifth-round clash on Wednesday evening and Thomas Tuchel’s troops will be able to draw on their 3-1 victory over the Hatters in the fourth round of the competition 12 months ago.

Luton are a team in sparkling form however, with comfortable victories over Harrogate Town and Cambridge United to reach this stage of the FA Cup allied to a run of just one defeat in their last eight league matches that has catapulted them into the top six of the second tier.

Nathan Jones’ team climbed into the all-important play-off places by beating Derby County 1-0 at the weekend, as Danny Hylton notched a 67th-minute winner, and Chelsea know they will have their hands full as they look to move one step closer to a Wembley return.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup game at Kenilworth Road.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 19:15 GMT on Wednesday, 2 March at Kenilworth Road, Luton.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting at 19:00 GMT.

What’s the team news?

After 120 minutes, plus a penalty shootout, against Liverpool on Sunday, Thomas Tuchel will likely ring the changes in his Chelsea selection to give fresh legs a chance to shine.

Hakim Ziyech and Andreas Christensen both missed the final with Achilles issues, while Cesar Azpilicueta was substituted off after picking up a knock, so Tuchel may not risk any of the trio as they continue to fight on multiple fronts. Ben Chilwell continues to be a long-term absentee with his ACL injury.

Luton have endured something of a midfield crisis in recent weeks but Luke Berry and Jordan Clark are back in training, while Robert Snodgrass has been signed as a free agent but Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu is currently being rested due to fatigue and both Henri Lansbury and Elijah Adebayo went off during Luton’s 1-0 win over Derby at the weekend with knocks, so face a race to be fit.

Predicted line-ups

Luton XI: Steer; Burke, Lockyer, Naismith; Bree, Bell, Berry, Campbell, Clark; Cornick, Hylton

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Sarr, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi; Pulisic, Werner; Lukaku

Odds

Luton: 15/2

Draw: 18/5

Chelsea: 1/3

Prediction

Having been burned in the Carabao Cup final, Chelsea will be desperate to keep their chances of winning a domestic cup alive. Luton won’t go down without a fight but the Blues should have too much for them. Luton 1-3 Chelsea