Chelsea host Manchester United in the last of the midweek Premier League fixtures tonight with the hopes of propelling themselves into the top half of the table and keeping alive the slim hopes of earning European football next season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side slumped to a disappointing 2-2 draw against Burnley at the weekend which left them closer to the relegation zone than the top four. With an expanded set of tournaments next season seventh place may be high enough for teams to qualify for Europe which will be the aim for Chelsea during the run in. They are currently five points off seventh and eight behind tonight’s opponents, Man Utd, who six sixth.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils, who conceded a 99th minute equaliser to Brentford last time out, will be hoping to move on from that draw and get back to winning ways. They still have an outside chance of reaching the top four and will be confident against a Chelsea side that has failed to win a league game against them since November 2017.

