Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Blues will look to overcome their poor record against Man Utd when the teams meet at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea host Manchester United in the last of the midweek Premier League fixtures tonight with the hopes of propelling themselves into the top half of the table and keeping alive the slim hopes of earning European football next season.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side slumped to a disappointing 2-2 draw against Burnley at the weekend which left them closer to the relegation zone than the top four. With an expanded set of tournaments next season seventh place may be high enough for teams to qualify for Europe which will be the aim for Chelsea during the run in. They are currently five points off seventh and eight behind tonight’s opponents, Man Utd, who six sixth.
Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils, who conceded a 99th minute equaliser to Brentford last time out, will be hoping to move on from that draw and get back to winning ways. They still have an outside chance of reaching the top four and will be confident against a Chelsea side that has failed to win a league game against them since November 2017.
Poch ‘not happy’ after Burnley draw
Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino wasn’t happy with his side’s performance in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley and wants to see his players ‘behave like Chelsea’ against Manchester United this evening.
“Football is about players with talent and the right mentality,” he said. “Mentality means you can deal with the pressure and express your talent with freedom, without limitations in your environment.
“It’s about playing the same way you played as a child when you play at Chelsea in front of 40,000 people, with the cameras, and because you need to win a title.
“We have experience of this. We have worked with many big players when they were young and they evolved to be the top players in the world. We also have met world champions, so we know how to identify this type of player.
“It is a combination of mentality, heart and talent. That is the combination. So we need to push them and it’s about helping them reach their real level.”
Pochettino on motivation to succeed
Mauricio Pochettino gave an insight into his way of working and explained how he is motivated to succeed with Chelsea.
“When I was at Espanyol, my first experience as a coach, I was in at 7am at the training ground every morning,” Pochettino explained, “Then I moved to Southampton and was there at 6.30am every morning. At Tottenham, I was in at 7am or 7.30am.
“At Paris Saint-Germain, it was 6am. Here at Chelsea it is 6.40am or 6.45am – and you can ask the guys at security. I’m not going to change because after 15 years my motivation and passion is still football.
“After 15 years of working, I’m not in a comfortable zone where I arrive at 9am and leave at 2pm. I keep pushing myself and my coaching staff because we want to win and be competitive.
“It’s not that you arrived at Chelsea and believe you are so good – or that people believe you’re are so good – that you do the minimum effort. No, the responsibility is more now. For us, we feel that and it’s why we try to deliver on the job.”
Chelsea vs Man Utd
Chelsea are winless in the last 12 Premier League meetings with Manchester United - seven draws, five defeats. It is their longest run without a league victory against the Red Devils.
Chilwell likely to miss United match
Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell is likely to be absent for this evening’s game after falling ill while recovering from a knee injury. The left-back has been a crucial player for Mauricio Pochettino and will be a big miss if he cannot take to the field.
Defenders Trevoh Chalobah and Malo Gusto should be fit to play, while goalkeeper Robert Sanchez may also return.
Schedule to blame for injuries claims United boss
Manchester United have only played 13 games in 2024 – an average of one a week – but Erik ten Hag blamed international football for some of their injury problems and pointed out that some of their rivals have lost just as many players.
“You can’t prevent [it],” he said. “It’s not only us who’ve had this. The standards of the Premier League from an intensity perspective are so high, the overload of the schedule and international football is so huge.
“We have internationals in our squad. [Manchester] City, Liverpool and Newcastle have problems, many other teams. In this moment, especially the defensive department [have injuries] but the midfield and frontline the players are available.”
Ten Hag gives update on injury crisis
It may not be all doom and gloom for Manchester United’s defence as Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane are both nearing comebacks.
United boss, Erik ten Hag provided an update on both saying: “On the frontline and midfield we are okay and we have options there but in the backline we have a lack of options.
“But the good thing is Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are back in training this afternoon. Yesterday Harry Maguire was back in training.”
Manchester United face defensive injury crisis
Manchester United have suffered a double blow at the back with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof both ruled out for at least a month with muscle problems to give manager Erik ten Hag a potential defensive injury crisis for Thursday’s trip to Chelsea.
Martinez, who suffered a calf strain in training, faces a third spell on the sidelines this season after his latest comeback – as a substitute at Brentford on Saturday – only brought him 21 minutes of first-team football.
Sweden international Lindelof came off in the second half against Brentford with a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old missed 10 games earlier in the campaign with a groin problem.
Only Harry Maguire is definitely fit while Ten Hag is also without his two specialist left-backs, in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.
