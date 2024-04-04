Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Both Chelsea and Manchester United will look to bounce back from disappointing weekend display as they clash at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The pressure intensified on Mauricio Pochettino following a 2-2 home draw with Burnley to leave them 11th in the Premier League and closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

United, meanwhile, were fortunate to escape with a point against Brentford on Saturday and dropped further ground to Tottenham and Aston Villa in the race for Champions League football.

The Blues will look to end their poor league record against the Red Devils having failed to win a league game against them since November 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Premier League odds and tips here.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester United?

Chelsea vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8.15pm BST on Thursday 4 April at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Malo Gusto is the latest to join the ever-growing injury list at Chelsea after the full-back limped off with a hamstring issue against Burnley. Pochettino will hope to have Ben Chilwell available for selection again after the left-back missed last weekend’s game having returned from international duty with a knock.

Manchester United are also contending with defensive issues after both Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof were substituted during the draw with Brentford. Harry Maguire could be in line to return to the starting XI having missed out with a knock picked up with England. Mason Mount, who scored on Saturday for the first time since his lengthy injury, could be in line to start against his former side.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Jackson.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.

Odds

Chelsea win: 19/20

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United win 12/5

Get the latest football betting site offers here

Prediction

A scappy but much-needed home win. Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United.