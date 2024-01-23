Chelsea vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
Chelsea will look to overturn their first-leg deficit to book a spot in their ninth League Cup final at Wembley
The Carabao Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Middlesbrough remains finely poised ahead of the second leg tonight at Stamford Bridge.
The Championship side secured a slender 1-0 advantage in their home half of the tie and will be eyeing a trip to Wembley for the first time since they won the competition in 2004.
But Chelsea will be confident of progressing to the final after a good recent run of home form, with Mauricio Pochettino’s bloated squad beginning to show signs of gelling.
A late February date against either Fulham or Liverpool awaits the winner.
Follow below for all the build-up, team news and match reaction. Click here for all the odds and tips.
Premier League ‘yet to offer’ financial deal to EFL but have spent extra £500m on wages
The Premier League has committed almost half a billion pounds extra to player wages rather than the £285m to the wider pyramid from the deal offered in 2021, according to English Football League chair Rick Parry.
The figure was outlined as the football governance bill enters its “absolute final stages”, according to the government, with the expectation of being passed into law before Easter. That will bring the establishment of an independent regulator, that will have backstop powers to force the Premier League into a deal, that the EFL wants at a 75-25 split. The top division has as yet made no offer, as it has also developed a cumulative wage bill that is £2bn more than any of the four other major leagues in Europe.
The argument made at an EFL dinner event was that Premier League clubs are working against their own interests in not agreeing a deal since 14 of the competition’s clubs have not been fixed members at an average of 13 years in the division, and so many of its players come through the pyramid. Fortifying that is the view that the advantage over the rest of Europe is now so great that there isn’t even the same competitive necessity, which is why more can be done to help the wider pyramid.
Miguel Delaney’s feature:
Premier League ‘yet to offer’ deal to EFL but have spent extra £500m on wages
EFL chair Rick Parry is frustrated that the Premier League haven’t engaged in negotiations over a deal but the new football independent regulator may force their hand
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Chelsea and Middlesbrough. It’s the Championship side who have the slender advantage after the first leg, with Michael Carrick’s side picking up a 1-0 win at the Riverside.
However, the Mauricio Pochettino’s, whose defeat to Boro was their only loss in their last five games, will be confident of overturning the one-goal deficit and making their way to their ninth League Cup final at Wembley next month.
It’s bound to be an intriguing affair at Stamford Bridge, so stay with us for all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction!
