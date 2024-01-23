Close Pochettino outlines Middlesbrough importance and delivers Nkunku update

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Carabao Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Middlesbrough remains finely poised ahead of the second leg tonight at Stamford Bridge.

The Championship side secured a slender 1-0 advantage in their home half of the tie and will be eyeing a trip to Wembley for the first time since they won the competition in 2004.

But Chelsea will be confident of progressing to the final after a good recent run of home form, with Mauricio Pochettino’s bloated squad beginning to show signs of gelling.

A late February date against either Fulham or Liverpool awaits the winner.

Follow below for all the build-up, team news and match reaction. Click here for all the odds and tips.