Chelsea vs Middlesbrough betting tips: EFL Cup predictions, odds & free bets

That victory over the Cottagers made it six home victories on the spin, including their penalty shootout success against Newcastle in the EFL Cup quarter-finals. But Middlesbrough have shown themselves to be decent travellers, winning four of the last five on the road in all competitions. Extending that record at Chelsea will be extremely difficult, especially given boss Michael Carrick will be working with a massively reduced squad. That didn’t stop Boro from winning the first leg, but they may not find the five-time EFL Cup winners in quite such a wasteful mood this time around as we run through our Chelsea vs Middlesbrough predictions.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Blues may dash Boro’s Wembley dream Chelsea were booed off following the defeat to a spirited but depleted Middlesbrough side. The hosts were missing 12 first-team players for the first leg and were largely on the back foot with Chelsea having 72 per cent possession, winning the shot count 17-5 and registering 2.46 expected goals. Boro find themselves in a similar situation personnel-wise for Tuesday’s game with Jonny Howson and Isaiah Jones both doubts and potentially joining five players, including Emmanuel Latte Lath, out through injury. With Riley McGree and Sammy Silvera at the Asian Cup and Finn Azaz, Sam Greenwood and Luke Ayling cup-tied, Carrick’s options are limited, even with Josh Coburn and Marcus Forss back in the reckoning. They also have the EFL Cup’s top scorer and reported Aston Villa target Morgan Rogers available as the Teessiders bid to become the first Football League team to reach the League Cup final since Bradford in 2013.

To overcome so much adversity once was remarkable, but for Boro to repeat that trick seems unlikely and would seem to agree, pricing up Chelsea for a big win. They did hammer Boro's fellow Championship side Preston 4-0 at home in the FA Cup earlier this month and have looked sharper in front of goal at times recently, although not in the last two games. Armando Broja has been leading the line for Chelsea but with limited success and that’s hurt Chelsea’s attacking output. They’ve been getting goals from elsewhere, most notably from Cole Palmer, and may have enough firepower to sink Boro, although not by a massive margin.

Established 1946 Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Middlesbrough did a good job of containing Chelsea in the main in the first meeting and have been solid defensively for much of the season, ranking seventh for expected goals against (30.5) and shots allowed per game (11.1) in the Championship. Scoring is the bigger concern for Boro, who last netted at Stamford Bridge in 2001, especially if both Latte Lath and Jones are missing with their pace likely to have caused Chelsea issues on the counter. Chelsea have recorded a clean sheet in three of the last five home games and of their ten wins at Stamford Bridge this season, eight have featured fewer than four goals. It’s unlikely they’ll be a glut of goals after a tight first leg and we’re backing the Blues to punch their ticket to Wembley, or at least win the second leg, in a low-scoring contest. Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Tip 1: Chelsea & under 3.5 goals – 13/10 with BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Palmer key to progress It can’t be overstated how important Palmer has been to Chelsea’s successes this season, the summer signing from Manchester City registered his 11th goal for the Blues in the win over Fulham last time out. The 21-year-old also has seven assists to his name and looks to be on course to cement a spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad. Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to his talisman to guide the club through to the EFL Cup final on Tuesday and it’s tough to imagine Palmer not having a big say in proceedings. He’s a constant threat in and around the opposition’s penalty area, registering two or more shots in seven of his last eight appearances for Chelsea.

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. Available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Ireland.

He had four efforts on goal at Middlesbrough, two of which hit the target, and can make his presence felt in the reverse fixture. Palmer is a shorter price to score any time on the majority of than he is to have over 1.5 shots on target, which is trading at 6/4 with . That could prove the better value bet with Palmer having had two or more shots on target in four of his last eight games, and we’re backing him to find his mark again. Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Tip 2: Cole Palmer over 1.5 shots on target – 6/4 with bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Colwill has questions to answer Levi Colwill was exposed in the first meeting with Boro with Carrick’s men constantly targeting the left side of Chelsea’s defence when getting forward. Pochettino will no doubt try to make sure Colwill isn’t left quite so vulnerable this time but the former Brighton loanee still may face a tough evening, especially if Jones starts. Jones’ pace and trickery would be an issue, and it’s worth considering backing Colwill to pick up a card again having been cautioned at the Riverside. That was only his third booking of the season, which is impressive given he’s given away the third most fouls of any Chelsea player in league competition. Colwill’s not afraid to jump into a tackle on a team that picks up an above average number of bookings and he may end Tuesday’s game in the referee’s notebook. Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Tip 3: Levi Colwill to be shown a card – 21/4 with BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Get a free bet for Chelsea vs Middlesbrough For those looking to follow any of our Chelsea vs Middlesbrough predictions, it may be worth checking to see if you can get a on the EFL Cup semi-final. Parimatch are currently offering new customers £30 in free bets to use on football when they sign up with the bookmaker. To qualify, open an account with Parimatch, deposit a minimum of £10 via a debit card and wager £10 on football at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Always read the terms and conditions before signing up for any and if you are betting on any football this week, remember to always gamble responsibly.