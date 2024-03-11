Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Conor Gallagher starts
One place and four points separates the teams in mid-table despite both having European aspirations last summer
Two of the Premier League’s most underperforming teams clash on Monday Night Football, with Chelsea playing hosts to Newcastle United in a match of 11th versus 10th in the top flight - despite huge sums spent by both clubs.
Between the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Alexander Isak, Enzo Fernandez and Bruno Guimaraes, both the Blues and the Magpies have made massive transfer outlays over the last 24 months or so but have not managed to translate that into on-pitch success this season.
Mauricio Pochettino’s team can go to within a point of Eddie Howe’s with a win tonight, while Newcastle will go back up to seventh if they win, in a congested lower end of the top half of the table. Follow live updates from Chelsea vs Newcastle below and get the latest odds and tips here.
Chelsea vs Newcastle - team news!
So Conor Gallagher makes it - in a big boost to Chelsea ahead of the visit of Newcastle. The midfielder was ill last week but has recovered in time to skipper the Blues tonight. Marc Cucurella comes in for the injured Ben Chilwell at left back and with Levi Colwill out too, Trevoh Chalobah partners Axel Disasi in a rather new-look defence. Raheem Sterling also returns from the 2-2 draw at Brentford.
Newcastle are largely as expected, with Tino Livremento coming in for Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron replacing Jacob Murphy. Anthony Gordon is aiming to score against Chelsea for a third consecutive game.
Confirmed line-ups
Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Chelsea vs Newcastle - LIVE
Chelsea host Newcastle in the Premier League with the pressure firmly on Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.
A 2-2 draw at Brentford last weekend was notable for the Chelsea supporters turning on the former Tottenham manager, with the Blues still yet to climb out of the bottom half of the table.
Newcastle will be out for revenge in Monday Night Football after their penalty shoot-out defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, which came after Mykailo Mudryk’s late equaliser.
Newcastle claimed a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over Wolves last time out and have a crunch FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City to come next weekend.
Eddie Howe’s side will look to keep their bid of qualifying for European competition next season alive as they visit Chelsea. Here’s everything you need to know.
Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture
The pressure is on Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea host Newcastle in Monday night football
Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of Chelsea vs Newcastle on Monday night, a battle of the billions perhaps, American money versus Saudi oil cash, but far more pertinently for this 90 minutes, a meeting of 11th versus 10th. Neither club have been overly impressive or consistent this term, but European spots are still not out of reach...if they can string together winning streaks across the run-in.
