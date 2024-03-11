✕ Close 'I understand fans' frustration' - Pochettino speaking ahead of Newcastle clash

Two of the Premier League’s most underperforming teams clash on Monday Night Football, with Chelsea playing hosts to Newcastle United in a match of 11th versus 10th in the top flight - despite huge sums spent by both clubs.

Between the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Alexander Isak, Enzo Fernandez and Bruno Guimaraes, both the Blues and the Magpies have made massive transfer outlays over the last 24 months or so but have not managed to translate that into on-pitch success this season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team can go to within a point of Eddie Howe’s with a win tonight, while Newcastle will go back up to seventh if they win, in a congested lower end of the top half of the table. Follow live updates from Chelsea vs Newcastle below and get the latest odds and tips here.