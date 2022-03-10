Chelsea visit Norwich in the Premier League tonight as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to move clear of resurgent Arsenal in the race for third place.

Mikel Arteta’s side have closed the gap to Chelsea to five points thanks to four Premier League wins in a row, and the Gunners have a game in hand.

The Blues have responded to the four-game winless run that followed Christmas with three straight wins of their own, including Saturday’s 4-0 win away at Burnley.

After beating Norwich 7-0 earlier this season, Chelsea will be out to pile further misery on the Canaries. Dean Smith’s side were beaten 3-0 at home by Brentford on Saturday to leave Norwich bottom of the table and their survival hopes fading fast.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is Norwich vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Thursday 10 March.

How can I watch Norwich vs Chelsea?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK. Highlights will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after the full-time whistle.

Team news

Cesar Azplicaceuta and Marcos Alonso returned to training this week after missing out on the trip to Burnley due to injury and Covid-19 respectively. It leaves Ben Chilwell, who is out for the season, as the only reported absentee in the Chelsea squad.

Norwich are expecting Lucas Rupp to be available after missing the Brentford match due to a hamstring injury. Billy Gilmour is unable to face his parent club while Adam Idah and Ozan Kabak are out.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams; Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean; Rashica, Pukki, Sargent

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Lukaku, Ziyech

Odds

Norwich: 13/1

Draw: 5/1

Chelsea: 3/10

Prediction

Norwich have struggled badly against the teams are the upper end of the table this season, with a 7-0 defeat to Chelsea, 5-0 to Manchester City and Arsenal and 3-0 to Liverpool. This could be more of the same. Norwich 0-3 Chelsea