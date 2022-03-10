Chelsea will look to continue their strong Premier League form and pile further misery on Norwich when the teams meet at Carrow Road tonight.

After a difficult December and January, the Blues have won three league games in a row - including Saturday’s 4-0 win away at Burnley.

It has seen Thomas Tuchel’s side strengthen their grip on third place ahead of a resurgent Arsenal, while Norwich’s slim survival hopes have been hit by a run of four straight defeats.

Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Brentford was a further blow and left Dean Smith’s side at the foot of the table with games running out to produce an unlikely escape.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is Norwich vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Thursday 10 March.

How can I watch Norwich vs Chelsea?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK. Highlights will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after the full-time whistle.

Team news

Cesar Azplicaceuta and Marcos Alonso returned to training this week after missing out on the trip to Burnley due to injury and Covid-19 respectively. It leaves Ben Chilwell, who is out for the season, as the only reported absentee in the Chelsea squad.

Norwich are expecting Lucas Rupp to be available after missing the Brentford match due to a hamstring injury. Billy Gilmour is unable to face his parent club while Adam Idah and Ozan Kabak are out.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams; Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean; Rashica, Pukki, Sargent

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Lukaku, Ziyech

Odds

Norwich: 13/1

Draw: 5/1

Chelsea: 3/10

Prediction

Norwich have struggled badly against the teams are the upper end of the table this season, with a 7-0 defeat to Chelsea, 5-0 to Manchester City and Arsenal and 3-0 to Liverpool. This could be more of the same. Norwich 0-3 Chelsea