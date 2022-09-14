Chelsea vs Salzburg LIVE: Champions League team news as Graham Potter names Aubameyang in first line-up
The new boss at Stamford Bridge takes charge of the Blues for the first time
Chelsea return to Champions League action on Wednesday night and it will be a game of a number of firsts - including, the west London club will hope, a first win of the group stage. That’s due to the surprise defeat at Dinamo Zagreb last time out, which led to Thomas Tuchel’s sacking. Graham Potter is in instead and this will be both his first fixture in charge of the club and also the first game of his career in this competition.
This will now be Potter’s only match with his team until October, with both last weekend and this coming weekend seeing Chelsea fixtures postponed, with an international break starting straight after.
Salzburg managed to hold AC Milan to a draw last week in Group E, with the Blues set to face the Italian champions in back-to-back European matchdays next month.
Follow all the action and build-up as Chelsea face RB Salzburg below:
Graham Potter in his Chelsea programme notes has a quick message for the home crowd.
“I’m very much looking forward to getting to know the fans and I want to thank you for the support you’ve shown me in the responses to my appointment.”
They’ll show a good bit more welcoming tonight if you pick up the points, Mr. P.
No reason for suspicion here of course - Freund works for RB Salzburg so would naturally be in place. But he is one of the names being spoken about as Chelsea search for people to lead their recruitment drive in future, after a haphazard first summer transfer window for Todd Boehly.
And Graham Potter’s first XI is here too: It’s a 4-3-3, Kepa lining up in goal, Azpilicueta seemingly centre-back with Thiago Silva and Aubameyang starting up front. Could be a 4-2-3-1 if Mount is a No10 instead of alongside Kovacic.
Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz.
Team news is in for Chelsea’s opponents! Benjamin Sesko is left on the bench by the visitors. Sucic gets the nod in midfield with Kjaergaard likely at the tip of a diamond.
Salzburg XI: Kohn; Dedic, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Bernardo; Capaldo, Seiwald, Sucic; Kjaergaard; Fernando, Okafor
Graham Potter’s first Chelsea line-up is to be announced very soon. Who gets the nod?!
Todd Boehly outlines vision for Chelsea to be part of ‘multi-club ownership model’
Todd Boehly has revealed his vision for Chelsea includes the team being part of a “multi-club model” similar to RB Leipzig and Manchester City.
Speaking at a conference in New York, the Chelsea owner and chairman also explained that Thomas Tuchel was sacked because the German did not share his own plans for the club.
Boehly said he had been impressed with the multi-club models operated by Red Bull and Manchester City and revealed his investment could branch out to include other teams across Europe.
“We’ve talked about a multi-club model, and I would love to build out the footprint,” Boehley said at the SALT conference.
“I think there are different countries where there are advantages to having a club. Red Bull does a really good job, they’ve got Leipzig and they have Salzburg, both of which are playing in the Champions League. They’ve figured out how to make that work.”
Boehly also suggested English football could learn a lesson from American sports and benefit from an ‘All-Star’ game
Graham Potter reveals what convinced him to leave Brighton for Chelsea
New Chelsea boss Graham Potter insisted the club’s vision convinced him to join.
The 47-year-old replaced Thomas Tuchel last week after leaving Brighton.
He signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and admitted the new owners, led by chairman Todd Boehly, showed him it was the right move.
“It’s the start of a really exciting period, I think,” he told the club’s official site. “New ownership, who I was really, really excited with and impressed by, firstly as people and then their vision for the club and what they wanted to do.
“Of course, the history of the club speaks for itself, but it’s about trying to create that again in our own way.”
Potter left Brighton for Chelsea to replace Thomas Tuchel last week
Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle hoped to face friend Thomas Tuchel in Chelsea dugout
Matthias Jaissle has lamented missing the chance to take on his friend Thomas Tuchel when RB Salzburg face Chelsea.
Salzburg boss Jaissle had been excited to pit his wits against Tuchel, but insists Wednesday’s Stamford Bridge visitors will still be prepared to go up against Graham Potter.
Potter will take the Chelsea helm for the first time in their Champions League clash in west London, but Jaissle insisted Salzburg had done their due diligence on the former Brighton boss.
“After the draw I was thinking that we would meet Thomas Tuchel,” said Jaissle.
“And tomorrow we would play against him. It’s a bit of a pity – I know him personally.”
Graham Potter has replaced the sacked German boss in the Stamford Bridge hotseat
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pitches Premier League All-Star game
Todd Boehly wants to launch a Premier League North versus South All-Star match.
The new Chelsea chairman has revealed plans to revolutionise elements of English football, to try to boost broadcasting revenue.
The Blues’ new co-controlling owner, who also owns shares of Los Angeles teams the Dodgers in Major League Baseball and the Lakers in the NBA, told a New York conference he has already floated the idea with Premier League counterparts.
“Ultimately I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports,” said Boehly. “And really starts to figure out, why don’t we do a tournament with the bottom four sports teams, why isn’t there an All-Star game?
“People are talking about more money for the pyramid, in the MLB All-Star game this year we made 200 million dollars from a Monday and a Tuesday.
“So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”
More from the new co-owner:
The Chelsea owner feels the American-style occasion could raise valuable funds for the English football pyramid
How to watch Chelsea vs Salzburg in the Champions League online and on TV tonight
Chelsea host RB Salzburg in the first match of the Graham Potter era in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.
The former Brighton manager replaces Thomas Tuchel and will be desperate to inspire a response after defeat in Zagreb last time out.
The Blues find themselves bottom of Group E with the Austrian side on one point after drawing with AC Milan.
It will also be Potter’s only match until 1 October after the Liverpool match this weekend was postponed due to events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
Chelsea vs Salzburg live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
