Chelsea return to Champions League action on Wednesday night and it will be a game of a number of firsts - including, the west London club will hope, a first win of the group stage. That’s due to the surprise defeat at Dinamo Zagreb last time out, which led to Thomas Tuchel’s sacking. Graham Potter is in instead and this will be both his first fixture in charge of the club and also the first game of his career in this competition.

This will now be Potter’s only match with his team until October, with both last weekend and this coming weekend seeing Chelsea fixtures postponed, with an international break starting straight after.

Salzburg managed to hold AC Milan to a draw last week in Group E, with the Blues set to face the Italian champions in back-to-back European matchdays next month.

