Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to wear a mask to train and play since his deadline day transfer from Barcelona.

Graham Potter has since replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager since the Gabonese striker joined and is likely to remain a key part to the Blues’ attack as they bid to kick-start their season.

A debut in Zagreb for Aubameyang saw the 33-year-old wear his mask as the Croatian side shocked the Londoners 1-0 to spell the end of Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang continues to wear a mask as he recovers from a broken jaw, although there were moments during an open training session at Cobham on Tuesday where he was able to train without the personalised protective item. This suggests it may not be long before he is able to train and play without the mask.

The injury originally occurred when Aubameyang’s home was robbed while still living in Barcelona.

After the incident, Aubameyang took to Twitter to explain the situation: "On Sunday night, some violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff. They injured my jaw but I will recover in no time, and thank God no one else was physically harmed.”

Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against Dinamo Zagreb (AP)

Aubameyang travelled to Milan after making his move to Chelsea, obtaining a personalised face mask to protect his jaw, with the orthopaedic specialist company called Ortholabsport providing the service.

The same company has helped former Chelsea players Antonio Rudiger, Fernando Torres, Demba Ba and Cesc Fabregas continue playing despite facial injuries.