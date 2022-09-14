Jump to content
Chelsea vs Salzburg predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

The Blues begin a new era under Potter in desperate need for a win after defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League opener

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 14 September 2022 08:21
Mixed feelings from Chelsea fans on new boss Graham Potter

Graham Potter takes charge of Chelsea for the first time tonight with the visit of RB Salzburg.

The Austrians travel to Stamford Bridge after a promising start to their Champions League campaign following a draw with Italian champions AC Milan.

The Blues are on zero points though after a shock loss to Dinamo Zagreb, which led to Thomas Tuchel’s sacking.

Potter will be keen to discover more about his group with a three-week break to the next game against Crystal Palace in October after postponing the Liverpool match this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Chelsea vs Salzburg?

Chelsea vs Salzburg is on Wednesday 14 September with an 8pm BST kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3, coverage starts at 7:15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

N’Golo Kante is still out injured (hamstring), while Edouard Mendy (knee) is not quite fit enough but improving, according to Graham Potter, so Kepa Arrizabalaga will deputise.

The main intrigue could be the system Potter chooses as much as the players, with a 3-4-3, a formation seen at times with his Brighton side, likely to be selected.

While the main decision appears to be between Kai Havertz or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount in the attacking trident.

The visitors are struggling with injuries with Maximilian Wober, Oumar Solet, Kamil Piatkowski, Bryan Okoh, Mamady Diambou, Ousmane Diakite, Samson Tijani, Luka Sucic, Justin Omoregie and Sekou Koita all set to miss out.

Benjamin Sesko looks poised to return to the starting line-up after recovering from a knock.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Salzburg XI: Kohn; Dedic, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Bernardo; Capaldo, Seiwald, Kjaergaard; Kameri; Sesko, Okafor

Odds

Chelsea: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Salzburg: 8/1

Prediction

It’s hard to see Chelsea immediately adapting to Potter’s tactics, but there is enough quality on the pitch to grind out a narrow win and reposition themselves in pursuit of a place in the last 16. 2-1 to the Blues.

