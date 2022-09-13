Graham Potter admits never attending Champions League match ahead of Chelsea bow

Graham Potter has revealed he has never even attended a Champions League match ahead of taking charge of Chelsea for the first time.

The former Brighton boss will be on the touchline for the Blues in the competition on Wednesday night, when they face RB Salzberg at Stamford Bridge.

“I think that wherever we start, it’s a heck of an introduction,” Potter said, after explaining he has never been to a Champions League football game, even to scout a player.

