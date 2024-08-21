Ten players Chelsea could sell to fund summer spending spree

Support truly

With yet another young forward seemingly on their way to the club, Chelsea will now look to shear their swollen squad down to something resembling a suitable size.

The impending arrival of Joao Felix would be a ninth signing of another busy summer of incomings at Stamford Bridge as Todd Boehly’s consortium again bid to prove themselves as masters of the market after overseeing 12th and sixth-placed finishes in their first two seasons at the club.

Enzo Maresca must now decide which players to prioritise and which players he is willing to part with ahead of the end of the transfer window as the club seek to recoup some cash and cut down his senior playing group.

Like all Premier League clubs, Chelsea will have to submit a 25-player squad after deadline day on Friday August 30, with eight of those players classed as homegrown but no limit on registering players aged 21 or under.

Here are ten squad members who could be headed for the exit before the end of the month:

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher looks set to leave Chelsea ( PA Wire )

Gallagher’s departure has finally been confirmed, with Atletico Madrid completing a deal believed to be worth just short of £34m. The midfielder appeared set to leave Chelsea for the Spanish capital earlier in the summer, but the deal stalled, leaving the midfielder (who captained the club regularly last season) in limbo. Felix’s move the other way has freed up the funds Atletico need to complete his signing.

Raheem Sterling

Two years since being made the first marquee signing after Boehly’s takeover, Sterling appears destined for pastures new after being a shock omission from the matchday squad against former club Manchester City. Potential Premier League destinations for a 29-year-old with plenty of football behind him appear limited but there is reported interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian striker has spent the last two seasons on loan in Serie A, first with Inter Milan and then with Roma. A permanent switch to Italy now seems likely: Napoli, now under the management of Antonio Conte, are strong suitors.

Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell has struggled with injury ( Getty Images )

Chiwell has gone relatively quickly from key cog to fringe figure, captaining the side under Mauricio Pochettino in the Carabao Cup final in February but now firmly out of favour under new manager Maresca. A series of injuries have prevented the left-back kicking on in recent seasons but he will surely be coveted by plenty of clubs.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Still the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa’s reputation is in need of repair after a tough time on loan at Real Madrid last season that saw him usurped by Andriy Lunin soon after Thibaut Courtois suffered a serious injury. A fresh start may do him some good.

Djorde Petrovic

Petrovic featured 23 times during his debut Premier League season, though may also be cut from the goalkeeper group as Maresca looks to sculpt his side. The Serbian could be available for a loan move or depart permanently.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka may need to head elsewhere for regular football ( Getty Images )

Captured from Aston Villa two summers ago as a player of real potential, injuries and a midfield logjam ahead of him have prevented Chukwuemeka making more of an impact. Maresca suggested that he might be wise to seek regular football elsewhere, saying after the Manchester City defeat: “Carney is a very good player but with his injuries in the past the best thing for him is to play 30, 35 games in a row and to show himself he’s fit and how good he is. With us, is he going to play 35 games? I’m not sure.”

Trevoh Chalobah

Another of those perhaps feeling now is the time to find a regular starting spot is centre-half Chalobah. A number of mid-table Premier League clubs have been linked with the 25-year-old.

Armando Broja

After enterprising loans at Vitesse and Southampton, eight appearances and no goals for Fulham last season represented a blow to Broja’s burgeoning career having been unable to force his way in to Chelsea’s forward mix. The Albanian looks bound for Ipswich on an initial loan deal that could become permanent, and may be a shrewd capture if his goals can keep the newly-promoted club in the top flight.

David Datro Fofana

Fofana spent time with Union Berlin and Burnley on loan last season having arrived from Molde in January 2023. Capped thrice by the Ivory Coast, Everton, Leicester and Galatasaray have been mentioned as possible admirers.