Chelsea can fire themselves back into the top four when they face West Ham in a Monday night Premier League outing at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues’ main aim for the season is to secure Champions League football and, though a place in the top five may do it this year, they cannot take any chances and must finish fourth or higher to guarantee a place in the European top-flight.

A win over the Hammers would take Enzo Maresca men to within four points of third but they will need to turnaround a poor run of form that has seen them win just one of their last seven league games.

Tonight they face a West Ham side who are languishing in 15th in the table with the Hammers having lost one, drawn one and won one of their three matches so far under Graham Potter.

