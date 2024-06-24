✕ Close Young fan runs onto pitch for selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024

Croatia and Italy face off in a pivotal final game in Group B on Monday night, with the winner knowing that they’ve guaranteed themselves a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Zltko Dalic’s Croatia side have been disappointing in their opening two games, with a 3-0 loss against Spain followed by a surprise 2-2 draw against Albania.

These results leave them on just one point, though they’ll be aware that a win in Leipzig will give them the four points that will likely take them through as one of the best third-placed teams.

The outlook for holders Italy is a lot more positive, with the Azzurri knowing that even a draw would give them second place in Group B, though Luciano Spalletti’s side will look to cast aside any doubt after a bruising loss to Spain in the second game.

Follow all the live updates and reaction below, as well as updates from Albania v Spain in the other game in Group B: