Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The 2022/23 season kicks off at Selhurst Park as Palace host the Gunners
The Premier League returns this evening as Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the opening fixture of the 2022/23 season. Mikel Arteta’s men are looking to take the next step in their progression, and finish inside the top four, after narrowly missing out to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last season.
There is renewed optimism around the Emirates following encouraging results in pre-season and seemingly competent transfer business. They’ll be aided this term by strong new arrivals having brought in a new front man in Gabriel Jesus and the versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Both players are familiar with Arteta who was an assistant coach under Pep Guardiola before taking the top job at Arsenal.
The Gunners were also involved in the season opener last year when they slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the then newly-promoted Brentford. Patrick Vieira’s Palace will be hoping to repeat that result tonight although the manager admits his team are short on numbers after a frustrating transfer window so far. Vieira impressed in his debut season with the Eagles and will want to garner some early season momentum by starting with a win.
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace and Arsenal kick off the new Premier League season:
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Tonight’s venue. Who will be victorious in the Premier League opener, Crystal Palace or Arsenal?
Patrick Vieira backing Eberechi Eze to be key player for Crystal Palace
Patrick Vieira demanded an end to comparisons between Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze, insisting the Eagles midfielder will not be stepping out of anyone’s shadow when Crystal Palace host Arsenal in the Premier League curtain-raiser.
Gallagher’s successful loan spell with Palace in 2021/22 helped earn him international recognition with England before he returned to Chelsea this summer, leaving some concerned about how Vieira would cope without him.
Eze looked very much the potential solution in pre-season, appearing on top form after spending much of the last campaign getting his career back on track following an Achilles injury sustained in May 2021.
Patrick Vieira backing Eberechi Eze to be key player for Crystal Palace
The Eagles boss urged patience as he looks to bolster his squad.
Premier League remains stacked in favour of the big six status quo
Selhurst Park. The final day of the 2021-22 season. Bruno Fernandes spins on his heels and inexplicably volleys a throw-in back in the direction of his own goal. Wilfried Zaha bursts towards the ball, using his upper body strength to hold off Diogo Dalot, then dribbles inside and sends a low drive towards the bottom left-hand corner.
It is the only goal of Manchester United’s twelfth defeat of the season. Their goal difference is now a good, round zero. Their points total is their lowest during the Premier League era. Ask anyone and it is their worst season since relegation in 1973-74. Their final position, though, is sixth.
This time last year on the eve of a new top-flight campaign, there was a theory that the era of a Premier League’s big six was coming to an end, if it had not ended already.
The big six were certainly no longer synonymous with the top six, at least. Arsenal’s back to back eighth-place finishes had broken three years of big six dominance between 2017 and 2020. Tottenham Hotspur had also dropped into seventh in 2020-21 too, as Leicester City and West Ham gatecrashed the party to finish fifth and sixth respectively and qualify for the Europa League.
The death of the Premier League’s big six was greatly exaggerated
The death of the Premier League’s big six was greatly exaggerated
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Arsenal have lost their opening Premier League match in five of the last nine seasons with victories in each of the other four matches. They lost 2-0 to Brentford last term.
This is the third successive season that the Gunners have started their top-flight campaign with a London derby.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Crystal Palace have won their opening league match in five of their previous 22 top-flight campaigns with seven draws and 10 defeats.
Although they’ve been victorious in two of their last four season curtain-raisers. The Eagles only lost four of their 19 Premier League home fixtures last season (seven wins, eight draws).
Can they replicate that form this year?
Edu ‘impressed’ by squad strength ahead of new season
Arsenal technical director Edu believes Mikel Arteta is working with the best squad of his tenure so far. Speaking at the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s All or Nothing: Arsenal on Tuesday (2nd August), Edu waxed lyrical about the club’s current crop of players.
“I dream of this squad every day, I sit in my chair and I’m seeing them everyday,” he said. “The intention - every season - is to be better, in terms of the squad balance, quality of players, almost everything. I think so far, we’re doing quite well.”
Arsenal’s technical director Edu ‘impressed’ by squad strength ahead of new season
Arsenal technical director Edu believes Mikel Arteta is working with the best squad of his tenure so far.Speaking at the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s All or Nothing: Arsenal on Tuesday (2 August), Edu waxed lyrical about the club’s current crop of players.“I dream of this squad every day, I sit in my chair and I’m seeing them everyday,” he said.“The intention - every season - is to be better, in terms of the squad balance, quality of players, almost everything. I think so far, we’re doing quite well.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
All or Nothing: Arsenal documentary reveals Mikel Arteta’s coaching gimmicks
An extension lead is rigged up at Arsenal’s training ground. The speakers are brought to the side of the pitch. Mikel Arteta has selected the soundtrack to their preparations for a trip to Anfield.
And so You’ll Never Walk Alone rings out around London Colney. As Arsenal duly lose 4-0, perhaps he would have been better off simply picking Kieran Tierney instead of the accident-prone Nuno Tavares.
He fares better by borrowing Stuart MacFarlane, the club photographer and lifelong fan, to deliver a team talk before the north London derby. Arsenal duly demolish Tottenham. Perhaps, though, the inspiration came not from the camera, but a drawing as Arteta, Pictionary-style, sketches someone waving an Arsenal scarf, a massive heart and brain either side of them.
It could have made the difference. Although maybe Nuno Espirito Santo just got his tactics so horribly wrong by neglecting to have a proper midfield that the gimmicks were completely irrelevant except in what they say about Arsenal’s obsessive manager.
All or Nothing: Arsenal documentary reveals Mikel Arteta’s coaching gimmicks
The new Amazon Prime Video documentary charts Arsenal’s 2021-22 season in the Premier League and focuses on a coach trying to learn the art of man management, with some cringeworthy results
Vieira on living up to expectations
Patrick Vieira says that expectations on Crystal Palace have risen this season after their performances last term but he believes his squad can rise to the challenge.
“It’s the expectation from the way we were performing last year,” Vieira said. “People will expect more from Palace, so this is something as a football club we have to manage.
“At the same time, we have to deal with this kind of expectations, the pressure on our shoulders.
“We had a good season last year, and it will be important for us to maintain those kinds of performances, the qualities that we showed but on a more consistent basis which will allow us to be more competitive.”
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Crystal Palace have lost one of their ast eight Premier League meetings with Arsenal with two victories and five defeats. The Eagles are aiming to win consecutive league games against the Gunners for the first time after a 3-0 home victory in April.
That victory over Arsenal last season was their joint-biggest home win of the campaign, having also beaten Tottenham and Norwich by the same scoreline.
Can Patrick Vieira work his magic against his old team once more?
Martin Tyler criticised after appearing to link Hillsborough disaster to football ‘hooligan’ incidents
Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has been widely criticised after appearing to link the Hillsborough disaster with “other hooligan-related issues” while speaking on BBC Radio .
A total of 97 supporters died as a result of the crush which occured at the Sheffield Wednesday stadium after attending an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April, 1989.
The 1990 Taylor Report investigating the tragedy ruled that a failure of crowd control by South Yorkshire Police (SYP) was the primary reason for the deaths, while a coroner inquest between 2014 and 2016 ruled those supporters were unlawfully killed and that fans’ behaviour had no contribution to the disaster.
Martin Tyler criticised for appearing to link Hillsborough to ‘hooligan’ incidents
BBC radio failed to challenge the commentator’s words during a radio interview
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies