✕ Close Premier League Players To Stop Taking The Knee At Every Game

The Premier League returns this evening as Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the opening fixture of the 2022/23 season. Mikel Arteta’s men are looking to take the next step in their progression, and finish inside the top four, after narrowly missing out to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last season.

There is renewed optimism around the Emirates following encouraging results in pre-season and seemingly competent transfer business. They’ll be aided this term by strong new arrivals having brought in a new front man in Gabriel Jesus and the versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Both players are familiar with Arteta who was an assistant coach under Pep Guardiola before taking the top job at Arsenal.

The Gunners were also involved in the season opener last year when they slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the then newly-promoted Brentford. Patrick Vieira’s Palace will be hoping to repeat that result tonight although the manager admits his team are short on numbers after a frustrating transfer window so far. Vieira impressed in his debut season with the Eagles and will want to garner some early season momentum by starting with a win.

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace and Arsenal kick off the new Premier League season: