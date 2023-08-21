(AP)

The final match of the weekend in the Premier League takes place on Monday night with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Roy Hodgson is back once more for another campaign with the Eagles and they made a good start to 2023/24 with a 1-0 win at Sheffield United on the opening weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, battled to a 2-1 home victory over Nottingham Forest, with Mikel Arteta’s side hoping to go one better this term after finishing runners-up to Man City in May.

The Gunners have added the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to their squad over the summer, while Palace lost key winger Wilf Zaha - but have brought in Matheus Franca from Flamengo in their big-money addition so far. Follow all the live action below as Crystal Palace host Arsenal