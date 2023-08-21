Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Kai Havertz starts for Gunners
Mikel Arteta’s title hopefuls head to face Roy Hodgson’s Eagles at Selhurst Park
The final match of the weekend in the Premier League takes place on Monday night with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Roy Hodgson is back once more for another campaign with the Eagles and they made a good start to 2023/24 with a 1-0 win at Sheffield United on the opening weekend.
Arsenal, meanwhile, battled to a 2-1 home victory over Nottingham Forest, with Mikel Arteta’s side hoping to go one better this term after finishing runners-up to Man City in May.
The Gunners have added the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to their squad over the summer, while Palace lost key winger Wilf Zaha - but have brought in Matheus Franca from Flamengo in their big-money addition so far. Follow all the live action below as Crystal Palace host Arsenal and see the latest odds for the game here.
6’ - Palace 0-0 Arsenal
A fair few misplaced passes by the Gunners despite their dominance in these stages. Nketiah slides in to close down Johnstone but Palace pass their way out and mount a first real instance of pressure - Ayew’s cross-shot is deflected out and away by Saliba. Good defensive work.
3’ - Palace 0-0 Arsenal
An early opening for Martinelli after Havertz finds him in acres of space - but the Brazilian opts against a quick shot, checks inside and runs into a crowd. Waste of a good sight, in truth.
Quick pressure from the Gunners though - Saka then wins a corner after a clipped cross is headed out.
1’ - Palace 0-0 Arsenal
Kick-off! We are underway at Selhurst Park.
A moment of applause at Selhurst Park in memory of Trevor Francis and Millwall owner John Berylson, both of whom passed away recently.
Under ten minutes to kick-off - south-east meets north in the latest early-season London derby.
Will a lack of new attacking signings at Palace hamper them on their first match at Selhurst this term?
The Gunners already have an extra match under their belts this season, of course, after winning the Community Shield at Wembley.
Three points tonight for the visitors will keep them on Man City’s early pace-setting points tally, which will remain the marker for how close Mikel Arteta’s men can go to another title tilt.
As for Palace, they were beaten at home and away by Arsenal last season - so is this just about setting a base for their own campaign and ensuring home soil is solid enough in 23/24? Or is there hope of something more?
Mason Greenwood will not play for Manchester United again, club announce
If you missed the earlier big news from the Premier League:
Mason Greenwood will leave Manchester United after both parties concluded it would be inappropriate for the forward to continue his career at Old Trafford.
United will instead work to find Greenwood a club elsewhere after chief executive Richard Arnold concluded an internal investigation in which he decided that the 21-year-old did not commit criminal offences and that audio of him sounding as though he was trying to force himself upon a woman did not represent the full picture.
Criminal charges of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in February.
But Arnold determined – and Greenwood agreed – that it would be better if he were to move elsewhere and discussions are continuing as to whether his contract will be terminated or if he should be sold or loaned.
Full story:
Mason Greenwood will not play for Manchester United again, club announce
Management will help the 21-year-old striker continue his career ‘away from Old Trafford’
Mikel Arteta has not ruled out returning to the transfer market as he expects Arsenal to be without Jurrien Timber for the season after the summer signing suffered a knee injury against Nottingham Forest.
It was confirmed earlier in the week that Dutch defender Timber will go under the knife after tests showed ligament damage – with Arteta also insisting the number of serious injuries suffered so early into the campaign is a “big worry” for player welfare.
Timber limped out of Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Forest on Saturday, with the club confirming on Wednesday he suffered ligament damage.
Arteta described it as a “huge blow” and could sign another player as a result:
Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal could dip back in market after Jurrien Timber injury
It was confirmed earlier this week that Dutch defender Timber will go under the knife after suffering knee ligament damage against Nottingham Forest.
Roy Hodgson admits every Premier League manager is looking for a player like Declan Rice to anchor their team as he prepares his Crystal Palace side to come up against the England midfielder on Monday.
The 24-year-old’s £105million move to Arsenal from West Ham last month made him one of four players in his position to have been bought for a nine-figure fee by European clubs during the last eight months, as the value placed by top sides on central midfielders has rocketed.
Rice is part of an elite group that includes World Cup-winner Enzo Fernandez and his new Chelsea team-mate Moises Caicedo – both signed by the Blues for British record fees – and England’s Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid in July, with each having been signed for fees that could exceed £100m.
Hodgson’s Palace began the Premier League season with a 1-0 win at promoted Sheffield United but face a stern test when last year’s runners-up arrive at Selhurst Park, with Mikel Arteta’s side buoyed by the arrival of Rice to add steel to their midfield ahead of their return to the Champions League.
More here:
Declan Rice is type of player everyone is looking for – Palace boss Roy Hodgson
The veteran manager believes a midfield anchor is the key position on the pitch.
And a look back at what has happened so far for the Gunners, too.
Arsenal:
OUT - Granit Xhaka to Leverkusen, £12m; Matt Turner to Forest, £7m; Auston Trusty to Sheffield United, £4m; Pablo Mari to Monza, £3m; Marquinhos to Nantes, loan; Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Lyon, free.
IN - Declan Rice from West Ham, £105m; Kai Havertz from Chelsea, £65m; Jurrien Timber from Ajax, £35m; David Raya from Brentford, loan with option.
For Mikel Arteta it seems to be all about a midfield revamp, with two of tonight’s starting three being new signings. One down side is Timber already being sidelined through injury, however.
