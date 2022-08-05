Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email

Arsenal will open the new Premier League season away to Crystal Palace tonight with Mikel Arteta’s side aiming for a top-four finish after an exciting summer of transfer business.

The Gunners have signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and the striker has hit the ground running in pre-season with seven goals, while Oleksandr Zinchenko also appears to be a smart purchase.

Arteta’s side narrowly missed out of Champions League qualification last season and making a good start will be key to taking the next step. Arsenal lost their first three fixtures last campaign, including the Friday night opener at Brentford.

Palace will be looking to repeat the trick under the lights at Selhurst Park, as Patrick Vieira aims to build on an impressive first season with the Eagles.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League opener.

When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Friday 5 August at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage of Friday Night Football with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Kelly Cates beginning from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal team news

James McArthur, James Tomkins and Michael Olise are out for Crystal Palace, while new goalkeeper Sam Johnson is also sidelined with an injury picked up in pre-season. There is excitement around the signing of midfielder Cheick Doucoure from Lens and he is set to make his debut in midfield. The back four is settled and although Palace are now without Conor Gallagher after the midfielder returned to Chelsea, Wilfred Zaha remains the key man at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal have a few injury doubts of their own ahead of the new season, with Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and new signing Fabio Vieira all set for late fitness tests. Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to make his full debut at left back in Tierney’s absence, while Gabriel Jesus will lead the line. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will offer support on the wings.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Eze, Shlupp; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, Gabriel, White, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Odds

Crystal Palace: 16/5

Draw: 14/5

Arsenal: 4/5

Prediction

It’s crunch time for Arsenal: can they deliver on the pre-season optimism or will this be another opening flop? Mikel Arteta’s side is far more settled than this time last year and the additions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will make a difference. The Gunners are certainly ahead of Palace in terms of their season preparations and I back Arteta’s side to negotiate a tough atmosphere and deliver a tough opening win. Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal