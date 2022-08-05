Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal will look to get their Premier League top four bid off to a winning start as they open the season away to Crystal Palace under the lights at Selhurst Park tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s side narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season, losing out to rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race for fourth, but have made significant additions in the transfer market over the summer.

The arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and his pre-season form means there is optimism at the Emirates, as they look to avoid another shock opening defeat.

Arsenal were beaten by Brentford in the Friday night Premier League opener last season, and Patrick Vieira’s side will be looking to repeat the trick at Selhurst Park. Vieira oversaw an impressive first season at the Eagles but has admitted his team are short on numbers following a frustrating transfer window.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League opener.

When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Friday 5 August at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage of Friday Night Football with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Kelly Cates beginning from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal team news

James McArthur, James Tomkins and Michael Olise are out for Crystal Palace, while new goalkeeper Sam Johnson is also sidelined with an injury picked up in pre-season. There is excitement around the signing of midfielder Cheick Doucoure from Lens and he is set to make his debut in midfield. The back four is settled and although Palace are now without Conor Gallagher after the midfielder returned to Chelsea, Wilfred Zaha remains the key man at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal have a few injury doubts of their own ahead of the new season, with Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and new signing Fabio Vieira all set for late fitness tests. Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to make his full debut at left back in Tierney’s absence, while Gabriel Jesus will lead the line. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will offer support on the wings.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Eze, Shlupp; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, Gabriel, White, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Odds

Crystal Palace: 16/5

Draw: 14/5

Arsenal: 4/5

Prediction

It’s crunch time for Arsenal: can they deliver on the pre-season optimism or will this be another opening flop? Mikel Arteta’s side is far more settled than this time last year and the additions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will make a difference. The Gunners are certainly ahead of Palace in terms of their season preparations and I back Arteta’s side to negotiate a tough atmosphere and deliver a tough opening win. Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal