The Premier League gets underway tonight as Crystal Palace host Arsenal under the lights at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal will be playing in the first match of the season for the second year in a row - last August they were beaten by Brentford in the Friday night opener - and Palace will look to repeat the trick in south London.

But optimism is high at the Gunners following an encouraging pre-season of results and transfer business. Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running following his move from Manchester City as Mikel Arteta’s side look to take the next step after narrowly missing out on the top four.

Palace, meanwhile, enjoyed an impressive first season under Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira and will also be keen to build on that momentum. The Eagles have so far been frustrated in the transfer market, however, with Vieira still looking to make additions.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League opener.

When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Friday 5 August at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage of Friday Night Football with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Kelly Cates beginning from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal team news

James McArthur, James Tomkins and Michael Olise are out for Crystal Palace, while new goalkeeper Sam Johnson is also sidelined with an injury picked up in pre-season. There is excitement around the signing of midfielder Cheick Doucoure from Lens and he is set to make his debut in midfield. The back four is settled and although Palace are now without Conor Gallagher after the midfielder returned to Chelsea, Wilfred Zaha remains the key man at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal have a few injury doubts of their own ahead of the new season, with Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and new signing Fabio Vieira all set for late fitness tests. Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to make his full debut at left back in Tierney’s absence, while Gabriel Jesus will lead the line. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will offer support on the wings.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Eze, Shlupp; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, Gabriel, White, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Odds

Crystal Palace: 16/5

Draw: 14/5

Arsenal: 4/5

Prediction

It’s crunch time for Arsenal: can they deliver on the pre-season optimism or will this be another opening flop? Mikel Arteta’s side is far more settled than this time last year and the additions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will make a difference. The Gunners are certainly ahead of Palace in terms of their season preparations and I back Arteta’s side to negotiate a tough atmosphere and deliver a tough opening win. Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal