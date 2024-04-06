Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City kept up their chase at the top of the Premier League with a dominant 4-1 win over Aston Villa in a packed midweek schedule.

Phil Foden was the star for Pep Guardiola’s side netting not just a hat-trick, but his third in just 19 months, taking his goal tally for the season to 21, the first time he has passed 20 in his career.

City might have dropped points during their dull goalless draw against Arsenal on Easter Sunday, but they have not lost a match in any competition in 2024.

Crystal Palace on the other hand, have just one win in their last five, although they have a buffer of eight points between themselves and the relegation zone. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is it?

Crystal Palace vs Man City will kick off at 12.30 pm BST at Selhurst Park in south London on Saturday April 6.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, which subscribers can stream live via the Discovery+ app and website.

Team news

Manchester City will continue to be without Kyle Walker with a thigh injury, and Nathan Ake, while Ederson remains a doubt for the match.

Palace have a host of injury problems and are likely to be without Marc Guehi, Rob Holding, Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise, Matheus Franca de Oliveira, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Sam Johnstone.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Ward, Andersen, Lerma, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Eze, Mateta, Ayew

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Doku, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

Prediction

It is too difficult to look past a straightforward Manchester City win. Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City.