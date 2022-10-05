Darwin Nunez insists he has learned from ‘big mistake’ of red card
The summer signing was sent off for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen on his home debut
Darwin Nunez has insisted he has learnt his lesson from the “big mistake” of his red card against Crystal Palace and vowed not to lose his cool again.
The summer signing became the first Liverpool player in Jurgen Klopp’s reign to be sent off for violent conduct when he headbutted Palace defender Joachim Andersen on his home debut.
Nunez made just his third start for Liverpool in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Rangers and said the three-match ban he had to serve has made it a difficult start to life at his new club.
He told TNT Sports: “It was a very tough time. I was suspended for three games, I know I made a big mistake and now I’m aware that it won’t happen again. I have to calm my nerves during the games, talk less. We all make mistakes and I know it will serve as a learning and an experience.
“The truth is that it was a little difficult to adapt, but I believe that, as training and games go by, I will adapt little by little. I have the support of my team-mates.”
Nunez had six shots against Rangers without scoring his first Anfield goal for Liverpool and said: “The important thing is to leave my mark on the team, someone who can always contribute by playing well and, if I don’t score, I have to be calm.
“When the first one goes in, more will go in. I’ve been through that [in the past], and it’s a little uncomfortable because, in the end, as forwards we live on goals. But I’m calm, the coach has always supported me.”
Nunez admitted the language barrier is a problem as he does not know what Klopp is saying, though coaches Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos translate for him,
“We don’t talk much,” he said of the manager. “I don’t know English and he doesn’t know Spanish. Yes, we have a Portuguese translator in Pep, who I understand, and there is also Vitor, another Portuguese. They are the translators when Klopp talks to the group. They sit next to me and explain what I have to do. If they didn’t explain it to me, I’d enter the field with no idea what to do.”
