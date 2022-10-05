Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Darwin Nunez insists he has learned from ‘big mistake’ of red card

The summer signing was sent off for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen on his home debut

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Wednesday 05 October 2022 11:10
Comments
<p>The summer signing was sent off on his home debut</p>

The summer signing was sent off on his home debut

(REUTERS)

Darwin Nunez has insisted he has learnt his lesson from the “big mistake” of his red card against Crystal Palace and vowed not to lose his cool again.

The summer signing became the first Liverpool player in Jurgen Klopp’s reign to be sent off for violent conduct when he headbutted Palace defender Joachim Andersen on his home debut.

Nunez made just his third start for Liverpool in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Rangers and said the three-match ban he had to serve has made it a difficult start to life at his new club.

He told TNT Sports: “It was a very tough time. I was suspended for three games, I know I made a big mistake and now I’m aware that it won’t happen again. I have to calm my nerves during the games, talk less. We all make mistakes and I know it will serve as a learning and an experience.

“The truth is that it was a little difficult to adapt, but I believe that, as training and games go by, I will adapt little by little. I have the support of my team-mates.”

Recommended

Nunez had six shots against Rangers without scoring his first Anfield goal for Liverpool and said: “The important thing is to leave my mark on the team, someone who can always contribute by playing well and, if I don’t score, I have to be calm.

“When the first one goes in, more will go in. I’ve been through that [in the past], and it’s a little uncomfortable because, in the end, as forwards we live on goals. But I’m calm, the coach has always supported me.”

Nunez admitted the language barrier is a problem as he does not know what Klopp is saying, though coaches Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos translate for him,

“We don’t talk much,” he said of the manager. “I don’t know English and he doesn’t know Spanish. Yes, we have a Portuguese translator in Pep, who I understand, and there is also Vitor, another Portuguese. They are the translators when Klopp talks to the group. They sit next to me and explain what I have to do. If they didn’t explain it to me, I’d enter the field with no idea what to do.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in