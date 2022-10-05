Rangers FC manager says team made ‘too many mistakes’ after 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says his team made “too many mistakes” after their 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday, 4 October.

“Especially in the first half, we made too many mistakes in our passing and also in our technical first touches. I think we knew the pressure was there, we did much better in the second half,” he said.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, the Dutch football manager also said it was wrong to underestimate Liverpool, adding one should “not forget” the level they can perform.

Sign up for our newsletters.