Liverpool v Rangers: Jurgen Klopp jokes his team was confused by tactical switch

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp joked that his team were confused by a tactical switch in their victorious 2-0 match against Rangers FC on Tuesday, 4 October.

“I think our set-up was the biggest surprise tonight, I’m going to say it like this. I think we surprised ourselves,” the German football manager said in a post-match press conference.

Mr Klopp said they wanted to go about their defence differently in the Champions League match, to “close different gaps” in their strategy.

