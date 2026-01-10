Egypt vs Ivory Coast live: Salah leads Pharaohs as they take on Afcon holders in quarter-finals
The most successful side in competition history take on the holders as Egypt meet Ivory Coast for a place in the Afcon semi-finals
Egypt take on Ivory Coast in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations this evening, with the winner facing Senegal in next week’s semi-finals.
Both sides enter the match having produced a series of solid – if unspectacular – performances so far at the tournament, with each having played out three wins and a draw so far in Morocco.
These performances mean that neither side is regarded as a favourite for the tournament, despite Ivory Cost being the holders and Egypt being the most successful side in competition history.
Nevertheless, this match brings a meeting between two continental giants with plenty of talent on either side, and both nations will be hoping their key players can take them anther step closer to the final tonight.
Follow all the action from the Afcon 2025 quarter-final between Egypt and Ivory Coast below.
Line-ups
Ivory Coast XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, Inao; Diallo, Guessand, Diomande.
Subs: Diomande, Michael, Zohouri, Fofana, Hakoun, Zaha, Boly, Philippe, Christopher, Diakite, Kone, Emmanuel, Alban, Diomande, Philippe.
Egypt XI: Shenawy; Hany, Abdelmegeed, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Fathy, Attia, Ashour; Salah, Marmoush.
Team news
Line-ups will be cinfirmed in the next five minutes or so – here’s a reminder of the early team news for both sides.
Mahmoud Trezeguet Hassan is feared to have torn his ligaments in the win over Benin, meaning he, alongside Mohamed Hamdy, will be out for the rest of the tournament.
Christ Inao Oulai is out through suspension for the Elephants. Odilon Kossounou picked up a knock against Burkina Faso, with Ousmane Diomande likely to replace him if he can’t go.
Last night's quarter-finals
The hosts Morocco sealed their first Afcon semi-final since 2004 with a convincing win over Cameroon.
Brahim Diaz scored for the fifth game in a row at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as hosts Morocco defeated Cameroon 2-0 in their quarter-final clash to keep alive their hopes of a first continental title in 50 years.
Ismael Saibari was also on target in another workmanlike display in which Morocco were efficient enough, but also created little in the way of chances, netting from two of their three shots on target.
Cameroon had a strong shout for a penalty in the second half after what looked like a foul on Bryan Mbeumo but they too battled in the final third and did not force home goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into a save in the 90 minutes.
Morocco, who have yet to concede a goal in open play at the finals, face the winner of this quarter-final between Algeria and Nigeria in the next round, a tie that will be played in Rabat on Wednesday.
Iliman Ndiaye scored the only goal as Senegal booked a semi-final berth at the Africa Cup of Nations for the third time in the last four tournaments, beating 10-man Mali 1–0 in the quarter-finals on Friday.
Ndiaye struck after 27 minutes, capitalising on a goalkeeping error to put Senegal ahead in a tense derby against their West African neighbours.
Mali were reduced to 10 men for the second half after captain Yves Bissouma was sent off for a second booking on the stroke of half-time. He had been cautioned earlier for a clumsy challenge in the 25th minute and was dismissed following a needless foul on Idrissa Gana Gueye.
The Malians had also gone down to 10 men from the 26th minute of their previous clash against Tunisia and still managed to progress on penalties, but there was no such recovery this time against a polished Senegal side.
Predicted line-ups
Egypt predicted XI: El Shenawy; Fatouh, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hany; Adel, Fathy, Attia; Ashour, Marmoush, Salah
Ivory Coast predicted XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Diallo, Guessand, Diomande
When is Egypt v Ivory Coast?
Egypt v Ivory Coast will kick off at 7pm GMT on Saturday, 10 January, 2026 in the Adrar Stadium, Morocco.
How can I watch it?
Every Afcon match will be shown on Channel 4’s network, with E4 starting coverage at 6.30pm GMT, including a live stream for mobile users on All 4 and a live blog right here at Independent Sport.
Egypt vs Ivory Coast - live
Defending champions Ivory Coast take on Egypt in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Mohamed Salah has put his troubles at Liverpool behind him for the time being and is now eyeing up a place in the last four with the Pharaohs, after a tense finish in extra-time to squeeze past Benin.
The Elephants stand in the way of an eighth title for Hossam Hassan’s side, with a comfortable 3-0 win over Burkina Faso in the last 16.
Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande and Bazoumana Toure scored for Emerse Faé’s side, who are gathering pace in pursuit of back-to-back titles.
