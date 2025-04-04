Is England vs Belgium on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Lionesses
Everything you need to know ahead of the Nations League fixture
England’s Lionesses return to action with the first of back-to-back meetings with Belgium football in the Nations League.
England host the first fixture at Ashton Gate in Bristol on Friday before travelling to Leuven for the return outing on Tuesday.
Sarina Wiegman’s side have made a solid start in Group A3 with a win and a draw from their opening two games, though a win may be a must here with a tricky trip to Spain to come later in the group stages.
The visitors have narrowly lost their meetings with Spain and Portugal so far, though came close to beating the world champions only to be sunk by two stoppage-time goals in Valencia in February.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is England vs Belgium?
England vs Belgium is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 4 April at Ashton Gate in Bristol.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
Team news
England will be without Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly, who are dealing with niggles and may be available for next week’s reverse fixture. Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp are among those already absent through injury.
Predicted Lionesses line-up
Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Charles; Toone, Walsh, Clinton; Park, Russo, James.
Odds
England win 2/11
Draw 13/2
Belgium win 9/1
