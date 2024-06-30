Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Neville and Ian Wright led wild celebrations after Jude Bellingham saved England against Slovakia at Euro 2024 in the last-16.

The ITV Sport pundits embraced each other in behind-the-scenes footage of the studio following the 95th-minute wonder goal that forced extra-time.

Their colleague Roy Keane could be seen swiftly turning away with Wright and Neville screaming in delight.

Neville responded when rewatching the footage: "It's the best feeling in the world scoring in the last minute.”

England would go on to win the last-16 tie, with Harry Kane scoring the winner, which sees England matched with Switzerland in the quarter-finals next Saturday.

Manager Gareth Southgate maintained he did not think England’s run would end in the last 16.

“I had a funny feeling the game wasn’t dead and I know that sounds ridiculous. We were pushing and probing,” Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Ultimately it is the one we have thrown in the box that got us the goal.”

Before adding Jude Bellingham’s sensational goal came after doubts about his energy to finish the game.

“With 15 minutes to go you wonder if he is out on his feet,” Southgate added. “Him and Harry Kane produce those moments and that is why you don’t makes changes when people are clamouring for more changes. We had enough attacking players on the pitch.”

While Bellingham added: “We won this game together, not me, not Harry, the sacrifices we make for the team, that's the energy.”

And who writes Bellingham’s scripts? “I do,” replied the Real Madrid midfielder.