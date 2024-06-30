Gary Neville singles out Gareth Southgate’s ‘illegal’ England choice vs Slovakia

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Neville urged Gareth Southgate to “rip up the script” after England went into half time 1-0 down against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 last-16, as the pundit said Trent Alexander-Arnold starting the knockout tie on the bench was “illegal”.

Neville called for the Liverpool right back to be introduced alongside Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer and said Southgate had to “intervene” to save England’s chances, but there were no changes at half-time.

England were booed by their fans in the Euro 2024 last 16 tie against Slovakia after falling behind in Gelsenkirchen as Southgate made just one change to the side that drew 0-0 with Slovenia to round off the group stages, with Kobbie Mainoo replacing Conor Gallagher in midfield.

But it was largely more of the same for England as another disappointing performance left their chances of winning the Euros on the brink.

Southgate’s side fell behind to Ivan Schranz’s goal midway through the first half, as England’s defence parted and were split open down the middle.

And the Three Lions struggled in attack, too, as they once again looked slow in possession. There were boos from the stands as England passed the ball around the back.

Southgate’s team also failed to have a shot on target, with Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham unable to click in attack.

"This has got Iceland vibes written all over it, he’s got to interfere, he’s got to rip up the script.

"He’s got to twist, one, two substitutes, Palmer, Trent and Gordon... He’s got to shift the whole narrative."

Alexander-Arnold started England’s opening game against Serbia but was then hooked for Gallagher early in the second half of the second game against Denmark.

"It’s illegal that he’s not playing in this England game today,” Neville said. "He’s the best footballer at right-back we’ve ever seen in this country. He’s got to be on the pitch."