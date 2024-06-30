What did Jude Bellingham shout after rescuing England with last-second equaliser?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jude Bellingham saved England from an embarrassing defeat to Slovakia with a stunning last-minute overhead kick to force extra time in the last-16 of Euro 2024 - before yelling “who else?!” to the fans.

The 21-year-old Real Madrid superstar rescued Gareth Southgate’s side with a 95th minute equaliser, scored as he leaped to connect with a remarkable overhead kick in the dying seconds of normal time.

England were heading for one their worst defeats in their history as Slovakia led thanks to Ivan Schranz’s goal midway through the first half, before Bellingham’s dramatic intervention.

Southgate had hesitated in using changes from the bench, with Bellingham one of those who were perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch after a sub-par performance in Gelsenkirchen.

But the manager was vindicated as England’s biggest star scored with their first shot on target, much to the sheer relief of the fans in the stadium and the millions watching back home

Bellingham was mobbed by England’s players - before he celebrated with captain Harry Kane. With his arms outstretched in his trademark celebration, Bellingham shouted “who else?!” to the fans.

As the last-16 tie went to extra time, England’s substitutes combined - although inadvertently - as Eberechi Eze’s shot was met by Ivan Toney and streeted in by Kane to give England the lead.