How to watch England vs China: TV channel and start time for Women’s World Cup fixture
The Lionesses still have work to do as they target a place in the World Cup knockout stages
England will qualify for the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup as long as they avoid defeat to China in the finale of Group D.
The Lionesses have opened their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over Haiti and Denmark to take control of their fate.
But China’s late win against Haiti last time out means there is still work for Sarina Wiegman’s side to do - with either Australia or Nigeria waiting in the last-16.
England have only lost once under Wiegman but will be without key midfielder Keira Walsh for their final group fixture.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is England vs China?
The match will kick off at 12pm BST on Tuesday 1 August at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.
How can I watch it?
England’s match against China will be shown on ITV 1 and on ITV X, with coverage starting at 11:15am.
What is the team news?
England midfielder Keira Walsh has been ruled out of the match against China, but could play later in the World Cup after the Lionesses confirmed she had not suffered an ACL injury.
England have a fully fit squad elsewhere. Sarina Wiegman made two changes for the win against Haiti, with Lauren James and Rachel Daly set to keep their places.
Laura Coombs replaced Walsh when she was stretchered off against Denmark and could start, with Georgia Stanway moving back to the holding role.
Predicted line-up
England: Mary Earps; Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Rachel Daly; Laura Coombs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone; Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Lauren James
