England continue their Women’s World Cup campaign against Denmark in a crunch Group D clash in Sydney.

The Lionesses got their tournament underway with a narrow 1-0 win against Haiti as Sarina Wiegman said her side lacked “ruthlessness” in front of goal.

Denmark also got off to a winning start as they edged China 1-0, so both teams will be looking for improvement as they target a place in the knockout stages.

Wiegman hinted that England are likely to make changes for Denmark, who are led by former Chelsea forward Pernille Harder.

Here’s everything you know as the Lionesses continue their World Cup campaign

What time is England vs Denmark?

The Group D match will kick off at 9:30am BST on Friday 28 July at the Sydney Football Stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

England vs Denmark will be shown live on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 9am.

England’s final group-stage fixture is against China on Tuesday 1 August and will be shown on ITV, with the match starting at 12pm BST.

Should England make it through to the round of 16, their fixture will be shown live on the BBC.

Click here for the full World Cup TV guide.

Team news

Sarina Wiegman has a fully fit squad and the manager has hinted that she will make changes to try and spark the Lionesses into life.

Wiegman, who did not make any changes to her starting line-up during the Euros, could bring in Lauren James and Rachel Daly in attack.

The back-four is likely to remain the same, with Millie Bright partnering Jess Carter and Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood at full-back, in front of goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Keira Walsh will shield the back-line alongside Georgia Stanway, England’s goalscorer against Haiti, in midfield.

Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly face competition from James, while Daly could be preferred to Alessia Russo.

Predicted line-up

Earps; Bronze, Bright, Carter, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway; Kelly, James, Hemp; Daly