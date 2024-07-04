England Euro 2024 LIVE: Latest news as Gareth Southgate plans major tactical switch v Switzerland
Follow all the latest news and updates after Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane spared England’s blushes in the last-16 win over Slovakia
Only eight nations remain at Euro 2024 and, somehow, England are still one of them.
A date with Switzerland awaits Gareth Southgate’s side now after struggling through the group stage and mounting the very latest of late escapes in the last-16 against Slovakia, with an injury-time equaliser sending the tie to extra-time, where a goal from Harry Kane sealed their progress.
Jude Bellingham scored the spectacular 96th-minute strike to keep England in the game - and the tourmament - but ensuing celebrations left some offended. “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” he suggested - but that didn’t stop Uefa opening an investigation over potential indecent conduct, which could yet see him face a ban.
There remains much for Southgate to solve though, including a defensive riddle with Kieran Trippier a doubt and Marc Guehi suspended - and the rest of the team not playing well either.
Follow all the latest news updates and reaction ahead of England’s last-eight fixture below.
Foden defends Southgate and demands players step up
England’s Phil Foden said the players need to shoulder some of the blame for the team’s shaky performances at Euro 2024 and that he feels sorry for manager Gareth Southgate, who has been subjected to heavy criticism.
England have sputtered through their four games in Germany with Jude Bellingham’s last gasp bicycle kick and Harry Kane’s header in extra time against Slovakia salvaging their tournament.
When asked about the criticism Southgate has faced, particularly around the team’s tendency to sit back rather than press, the 24-year-old said he feels sorry for the coach.
“The players have got to take some of the blame,” Foden told British media. “There has to be some leaders to get together and find out a solution to why it is not working.
“There is only so much the manager can do. He sets you up in a system and tells you how to press. If it is not going like that, you have to (work it out).”
Foden was named the Premier League’s Player of the Season but has been off the boil in Germany.
“I’ve not been the best player in the Premier League to come here and not show it,” he said.
England take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
Germany summons Turkish ambassador over right-wing ‘wolf’ goal celebration
Turkey’s ambassador to Germany has been summoned over a Turkish football player’s “wolf salute” goal celebration, the German foreign ministry said on Thursday, ramping up a diplomatic spat amid reports that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will come to Berlin this weekend.
European soccer’s governing body UEFA opened an investigation into the Turkish centre back Merih Demiral’s celebration after scoring in a Tuesday evening European Championship match. Germany condemned the gesture as racist due to its far-right associations.
Turkey’s foreign ministry said UEFA’s probe was unacceptable and that German authorities’ approach to Demiral “involved xenophobia”.
The ministry had summoned Germany’s ambassador to Ankara over the dispute, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Wednesday.
German and Turkish media reported on Thursday that Erdogan now planned to come to Berlin on Saturday for Turkey’s game against the Netherlands.
Erdogan changed his schedule to attend the game, NTV and other Turkish media reported on Thursday.
He was scheduled to attend a summit of Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) in Azerbaijan on Saturday.
The gesture made by the player is linked to the “Grey Wolves”, an ultra-nationalist youth branch of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), an ally of Erdogan’s ruling AK Party.
The wolf salute is not banned in Germany.
However, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on X that “using the European Football Championship as a platform for racism is completely unacceptable.”
Penalty shoot-out in the quarters? Neither are favourites...
Following is the penalty shootout record of the quarter-finalists at Euro 2024. Only shootouts at the World Cup and European Championship have been included.
ENGLAND (won two, lost seven)
1990 World Cup semi-final: Lost 4-3 v West Germany after 1-1 draw
1996 Euros quarter-final: Won 4-2 v Spain after 0-0 draw
1996 Euros semi-final: Lost 6-5 v Germany after 1-1 draw
1998 World Cup last-16: Lost 4-3 v Argentina after 2-2 draw
2004 Euros quarter-final: Lost 6-5 v Portugal after 2-2 draw
2006 World Cup quarter-final: Lost 3-1 v Portugal after 0-0 draw
2012 Euros quarter-final: Lost 4-2 v Italy after 0-0 draw
2018 World Cup last-16: Won 4-3 v Colombia after 1-1 draw
2020 Euros final: Lost 3-2 v Italy after 1-1 draw)
SWITZERLAND (won one, lost three)
2006 World Cup last-16: Lost 3-0 v Ukraine after 0-0 draw
2016 Euros last-16: Lost 5-4 v Poland after 1-1 draw
2020 Euros last-16: Won 5-4 v France after 3-3 draw
2020 Euros quarter-final: Lost 3-2 v Spain after 1-1 draw
TURKEY (won one)
2008 Euros quarter-final: Won 3-1 v Croatia after 1-1 draw
England updates and Euro 2024 latest news
Sometimes in football, the great thinkers are not the great winners. They can show everyone else their ideas, but not their medals. It is why they attract disciples but also dissenters. Ralf Rangnick is the godfather of gegenpressing, but Jurgen Klopp has borrowed from his methods and won the Champions League, league titles in two countries and a host of cups. Some four decades into his managerial career, Rangnick has won the Intertoto Cup, the German Cup, the German second division and the German third tier.
There are managers with bigger trophy cabinets and far less influence. Rangnick’s reputation instead is as a Mitteleuropean Marcelo Bielsa: a pioneer, an evangelist, a man who altered the game but didn’t win the defining matches. For Rangnick, Euro 2024 had promised the belated reward, the historic achievement, the undeniable proof of excellence. He had started to admit that, yes, Austria could win it.
Until they were ejected from it.
England news and latest Euro 2024 updates
Ezri Konsa will be hoping to get the nod from Gareth Southgate with Marc Guehi suspended for the quarter-final against Switzerland - but his only minutes so far have come at left-back.
