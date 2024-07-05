✕ Close England fans go wild as Harry Kane puts Three Lions into lead against Slovakia at Euro 2024

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Only eight nations remain at Euro 2024 and, somehow, England are still one of them.

A date with Switzerland awaits Gareth Southgate’s side now after struggling through the group stage and mounting the very latest of late escapes in the last-16 against Slovakia, with an injury-time equaliser sending the tie to extra-time, where a goal from Harry Kane sealed their progress.

Jude Bellingham scored the spectacular 96th-minute strike to keep England in the game - and the tourmament - but ensuing celebrations left some offended. “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” he suggested.

Uefa investigated the act and have fined the player €30,000, and he has been banned for one competition match – though that punishment is suspended for a year, making Bellingham available to play in England’s quarter-final clash.

There remains much for Southgate to solve though, including a defensive riddle with Kieran Trippier a doubt and Marc Guehi suspended - and the rest of the team not playing well either.

Follow all the latest news updates and reaction ahead of England’s last-eight fixture below.