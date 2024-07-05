England Euro 2024 LIVE: Latest news as Uefa delivers Jude Bellingham ban verdict ahead of Switzerland
Follow all the latest news and updates after Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane spared England’s blushes in the last-16 win over Slovakia
Only eight nations remain at Euro 2024 and, somehow, England are still one of them.
A date with Switzerland awaits Gareth Southgate’s side now after struggling through the group stage and mounting the very latest of late escapes in the last-16 against Slovakia, with an injury-time equaliser sending the tie to extra-time, where a goal from Harry Kane sealed their progress.
Jude Bellingham scored the spectacular 96th-minute strike to keep England in the game - and the tourmament - but ensuing celebrations left some offended. “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” he suggested.
Uefa investigated the act and have fined the player €30,000, and he has been banned for one competition match – though that punishment is suspended for a year, making Bellingham available to play in England’s quarter-final clash.
There remains much for Southgate to solve though, including a defensive riddle with Kieran Trippier a doubt and Marc Guehi suspended - and the rest of the team not playing well either.
Follow all the latest news updates and reaction ahead of England’s last-eight fixture below.
England vs Switzerland talking points
Made of Granit
Switzerland have earned plenty of plaudits at Euro 2024, finishing second to Germany in Group A having been seconds away from beating the hosts to advance in top spot. They then outplayed reigning Euros champions Italy to win their last-16 encounter 2-0 in Berlin, and while manager Murat Yakin can call on a number of in-form players, captain Granit Xhaka remains his talisman. The former Arsenal midfielder has lost just two games for club and country since leaving the Emirates Stadium last summer, helping Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal unbeaten, and will be keen to continue a fine run at England’s expense.
100 not out for Southgate
Southgate will become just the third incumbent to reach a century of games as manager of the men’s England team when he follows his side out in Dusseldorf. Only Walter Winterbottom and Alf Ramsey have taken charge of more matches than Southgate, who has won 60 of his 99 games at the helm so far. The 53-year-old has been under intense scrutiny at Euro 2024 but has led England to a World Cup semi-final and the Euro 2020 final as he aims to become the first man since Ramsey to secure major silverware.
Uefa deliver Jude Bellingham ban verdict
Uefa have charged Jude Bellingham with “violating the basic rules of decent conduct”.
Bellingham was facing a ban after Uefa opened an investigation into a gesture he made while celebrating his spectacular overhead kick against Slovakia in the last-16 tie last Sunday.
In the aftermath of his goal, Bellingham was seen shouting “Who else?!” as he ran over to England fans after scoring. Video showed the Real Madrid forward then kiss his hand and grab his crotch in a gesture which appeared to be directed towards the side of the pitch.
Uefa have fined Bellingham €30,000 and suspended him for “a total of one Uefa competition match for which he would be otherwise available for violating the basic rules of decent conduct. Said suspension is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period of one year starting from the date of the present decision.”
Will Eze play?
One mainstay of the defence regardless of formations will be John Stones, who has been partnered by Marc Guehi in all four of England’s games thus far. That will definitely change on Saturday, however, as Guehi - one of Southgate’s most consistent performers in Germany - is banned after picking up two cautions. Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa seems to be in pole position to replace Guehi in the starting XI having come on as a late substitute to help see out the extra-time win over Slovakia in the round of 16.
Talking points for England vs Switzerland
England face Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening hoping to earn a spot in the Euro 2024 semi-finals.
Gareth Southgate’s side may have made the last eight but have flattered to deceive so far in Germany, and the 2020 runners-up face their toughest test so far at Merkur Spiel-Arena.
To three, or not to three...
Several reports earlier in the week suggested Southgate is contemplating a switch to a back-three in an attempt to strike a better balance across his team. If the change does happen, it will see England revert back to a similar system that was employed en route to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals. Kyle Walker would likely move into a centre-back role with the wing-back options available to Southgate including Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and fit-again Luke Shaw. It would also see England field a similar formation to their Swiss counterparts.
Gareth Southgate warns England will go ‘to the depths again’ to beat Switzerland
Gareth Southgate says England have to be “ready to go right to the depths again” in Saturday’s crunch European Championship quarter-final against Switzerland.
The eyes of the nation will be focused on Dusseldorf as the Euro 2020 runners-up continue their quest to go one better by taking on the side 19th in FIFA’s world rankings.
England are fifth in those standings but have yet to show those standards in Germany, where they topped Group C in unconvincing fashion before narrowly avoiding humiliation last weekend.
Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time stunner took the last-16 clash against Slovakia to extra time, with Harry Kane’s header sealing a 2-1 triumph and quarter-final clash against the Swiss.
England need to be more competent and compact
This may well be that great final challenge for Southgate. Many other teams at this Euros think England have by far the best squad but think he lacks that deeper understanding of fine tactical details. This can be a riposte to such criticism, but it might not need to be.
Even if any formation change only works to a certain degree, that can be enough. England only need to be more competent and compact. If they manage that, Bellingham’s goal can really have effect.
It can strengthen England’s resolve, as well as the belief that they can eventually find a way to win any game. That might not be sustainable over the length of a league season, but this isn’t a league season. It is now just three games for the trophy. England have more than enough match-winners for each of them, and they have now got through the worst of it. That will focus minds. Similarly, while it’s obviously better to have momentum and a working ideology in order to be tournament champions, star-laden teams can flail from game to game and then suddenly they’re in the final.
This might be the extra benefit of a figure like Bellingham, too, who just has this more assertive mentality. It is known that Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary has been watched in the camp, and Bellingham has used conspicuously similar language about weaponising criticism.
There has been a lot of the latter. England have – for now – got past such negativity, to do the bare minimum required. That is another potential change.
It’s all asking a lot, but there’s now not that much left. It’s why single moments can surge into something huge.
England have been working on playing three at the back
That is why Southgate’s own reaction to the victory may be as important as anything. He is finally acting, and doing more than just changing one midfielder. England spent large parts of Wednesday working on a three-man backline. Some around the camp will finally get the approach they want if Southgate sticks with this. Part of this is admittedly because it has been forced on the manager. Marc Guehi’s suspension for a second booking means Southgate doesn’t want to directly expose someone as lacking in tournament experience in Ezri Konsa in that way, but that has also compounded existing thinking.
It has long looked increasingly obvious this is the way to go, and not just because something – anything – needed to change. An emotional lift alone wasn’t going to be enough.
A three-man backline inherently looks like it gives Southgate so many more options with the current squad. Don’t have a midfield? Ensure you don’t have to play through it in the same way, just like 2018. Very few left-footers, and no fit left-back? Just change it to a left wing-back with a licence to attack, so only one such player is needed. Phil Foden and Bellingham both want to play No 10? Put the two of them behind Harry Kane, without the same need to go wide. There are also more potential configurations of midfield, with added protection. Sometimes, a formation can just click, as happened in England in 1990.
It is still a big thing to do mid-tournament. It’s also different to how the formation was used across the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020, given there are now so many new player
England’s previous efficiency under Southgate seemed to have evaporated
The 2024 England have had all of those problems and worse. It’s not just been flat, but fatigued. It’s not just that the formation doesn’t work, but almost no part of the team does. There are imbalances everywhere. The press has been too cautious, with Southgate’s inherent conservatism ensuring the team don’t commit the extra player required. It has all made England statistically – and very visibly – the slowest team at Euro 2024.
By the same token, the players have persistently said the mood in the camp has been great, indirectly indicating nothing there needs changing… only to go out and play as if the weight of decades is upon them. They were even bickering on the pitch against Slovakia. A previous efficiency under Southgate seemed to have evaporated, clouded by so much second-guessing.
Can one strike, no matter how uplifting, really change all that? This is the duality to late goals, too. On one side, they are an emotional elixir. On the other, the fact they are even required shows fundamental problems in the team. England’s performance against Slovakia was after all just a continuation of what had come before. It was impossible not to watch that game and see where Switzerland could potentially take England apart, especially given what they’d done to Italy just the day before.
Can one overhead kick really change a tournament? Here’s what England think
There are obvious precedents, from Gascoigne to another frequent reference this week, in David Platt against Belgium in 1990. Even further afield, there was Marco Tardelli’s goal for Italy against Argentina in 1982, Claudio Caniggia for the latter to beat Brazil in 1990, and Zinedine Zidane suddenly turning up the dial against Spain in 2006. The most common example of all, given the context, was Portugal 2016. With each of those teams, single moments saw a conviction suddenly surge through the squads. It can be a powerful thing.
There was still something more to all of the situations, though; maybe even something more to the teams. Both Argentina 1990 and England 1996 had mostly just been flat, requiring a spark. Italy 1982 and France 2006 were low on confidence, which affected coherence. Big wins changed that. With England 1990, it was just the formation, given the quality was visible. Portugal 2016, meanwhile, simply couldn’t get going.
Can one overhead kick really change a tournament? Here’s what England think
Over the last few days, the England players have felt a “shift” in training. There’s even been a lightness to some of the heavier work. Many of the squad felt the benefit of proper time with the family on Tuesday. Part of that is down to the breathing space that comes from a bit of a break, but most of it is from the release of Jude Bellingham’s goal against Slovakia.
The line all week has been that this is a “turning point”, even coming up repeatedly in team meetings. Gareth Southgate himself set that idea in the euphoria after the Slovakia game, openly talking about how it could be similar to Paul Gascoigne’s goal against Scotland at Euro ‘96. One of his “leadership group”, John Stones, was only too willing to take up the thread.
“I think it is a turning point emotionally, to do it in such a high-pressure moment in the last few minutes,” the centre-half said. “I believe it is going to change a lot of things for the team, going through these emotions.”
It was an undeniably huge goal, but it is still a lot to put on one strike. Can a single moment really change a whole tournament?
