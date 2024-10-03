England v Greece predicted XI: Cole Palmer pushing for Nations League start under Lee Carsley

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Lee Carsley is yet to see his England side concede a goal after two Uefa Nations League wins in September. The Three Lions beat the Republic of Ireland and Finland 2-0 as they began life without Gareth Southgate in confident fashion.

Most impressively, Carsley has already managed to implement his own ideas on how the team should play football. Both wins saw him include players who were untested or unloved by Southgate and placed an emphasis on fast-paced, attacking football that subsided during the former manager’s tenure.

Greece pose the next challenge in the Carsley era. Ivan Jovanovic’s side also took six points from Finland and Ireland in the first round of games, beating them 3-0 and 2-0 respectively.

Jovanovic was only appointed in June and will be encouraged by his team’s ability to buy into his ideas ahead of the Wembley test.

Carsley has had a lot to mull over in the month since he last saw his players, with a number of key decisions around individuals who continue to impress for their clubs.

Key decisions for Carsley

There were murmurings Cole Palmer wasn’t going to live up to the hype after last season’s terrific campaign with Chelsea. Then he scored four against Brighton, including a stunning free kick.

Southgate barely found a spot for the Blues superstar, reducing him to just 146 minutes across five substitute appearances at Euro 2024. He still managed to provide a key assist in the semi-final and equaliser in the final.

Palmer was unavailable for Carsley’s first squad. However, the manager’s use of Jack Grealish could point to where he will slot in. Grealish, whose selection was a surprise after failing to maintain a regular spot in Manchester City’s lineup, floated into the No. 10 role with great effectiveness.

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty Images )

He was more creative than we’ve seen him since he left Aston Villa. Grealish played with a freedom that created chances and dictated the pace of play, repaying Carsley’s faith with a goal in Dublin. Palmer operates similarly for Chelsea and could push Grealish onto the bench.

Jude Bellingham also represents a prime candidate to fill this spot, although he is still working to regain full sharpness after missing the start of Real Madrid’s season with injury. Phil Foden is currently playing a bit-part role for City, and when you have so much talent to choose from, these reasons could be enough to see Palmer jump ahead.

Anthony Gordon is perhaps another candidate to drop out, but Carsley knows the player well from the Under 21s and will be wary of losing his ability to stretch the pitch with explosive speed and directness on the wing. Palmer should be one of the first names on the team sheet in current form, though, so Carsley will need to cement him into the side as a surefire starter.

Of course, with two games during this break, opportunities will arise for those who are competing to impress. Harry Maguire’s absence means Ezri Konsa, John Stones and Marc Guehi will battle to compete for the two centreback slots, while Rico Lewis and Levi Colwill could be rotated at left back.

Carsley surprised many with the inclusion of Angel Gomes during the Finland match. The Lille midfielder impressed with his scrappiness and athletic ability, providing healthy competition to Kobbie Mainoo, who himself only broke into the side during the Euros.

Although Harry Kane will continue to lead the line, Carsley is also expected to give minutes to Dominic Solanke, who earned his first call-up in seven years. Ollie Watkins should also feature as Ivan Toney feels the impact of moving to Saudi Arabia by being left out of a second successive squad.

Predicted England XI: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Stones, Lewis, Rice, Mainoo, Saka, Palmer, Gordon, Kane.

When is England v Greece?

England v Greece kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 10 October at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV and STV. Subscribers will also be able to watch via the ITV X app and website, as well as the STV Player.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Prediction

A hard-fought win for England against a stubborn Greece side that will create chances. Carsley’s attacking talent will prove too much and take control of the Nations League group ahead of another tie with Finland. England 2-0 Greece.