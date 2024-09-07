Republic of Ireland vs England LIVE: Nations League team news and updates as Lee Carsley era begins
The Three Lions travel to Dublin for their first match under interim manager Carsley, with four players potentially in line to make their debuts
England face the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in the first match of their new Nations League campaign, and their first under interim manager Lee Carsley. The match marks the first game since the Three Lions’ 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024, in what was Gareth Southgate’s last match in charge.
And Carsley has instantly begun to look to the future, including the uncapped quartet of Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White and Tino Livramento in his first senior squad.
All four were part of the victorious U21 European Championship squad, and will be hoping to take the first step in their international careers as they look to gel into a side featuring plenty of experience.
Meanwhile, Ireland are also embarking on the start of a new journey, with new manager Heimir Halgrimsson able to select one of the most talented Ireland squads in recent years, including the Premier League’s Evan Ferguson, Sammie Szmodics and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.
Follow live updates from England vs Ireland in the Nations League below:
Brawls, boos and ‘plastic Paddys’: how the English and Irish football teams became eternally entwined
For some around the Irish squad, it’s still strange to be preparing for a match against Lee Carsley’s England. Ireland made a strong push for the admired coach, since he has 40 caps for the country. A solid Ireland midfielder is now the most important figure in English football culture, and will have a tricolour by his name if he takes England to the World Cup.
Carsley was born in Birmingham but qualified for Ireland through his Cork grandmother, and spoke last week of naturally feeling both nationalities. The same applies to many for Saturday’s game in Dublin, most notably Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, who make up at least nine England regulars over the last half-decade that could have also represented Ireland. It is almost an inevitable inversion of the fixture’s history, when it was Ireland that most benefited from the country’s diaspora to Britain.
Ireland vs England prediction
Despite being away from home, England should have more than enough firepower to beat an inferior Ireland team, though the timing and importance of the match means the result likely won’t be emphatic.
Republic of Ireland 0-3 England.
Ireland vs England predicted line-ups and latest odds
Predicted line-ups
Republic of Ireland XI: Kelleher; O’Shea, Collins, Scales; Coleman, Smallbone, Brown, Brady; Parrott, Ferguson, Szmodics.
England XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Stones, Livramento; Rice, Mainoo; Grealish, Eze, Saka; Kane.
Latest Odds
Republic of Ireland 5/1
Draw 23/10
England 2/5
Republic of Ireland early team news
Ireland manager Halgrimsson has named the first squad of his tenure too, and it includes a call-up for Leicester winger Kasey McAteer.
Burnley’s Josh Cullen has pulled out through injury, while Gavin Bazunu also misses out with a longer-term Achilles injury.
Seamus Coleman and Evan Ferguson are both named in the squad, while Championship pair Callum Robinson and Alan Browne return after recent injuries.
In addition, Jayson Molumby has received his first call-up since November 2023 after a foot injury, and Chiedozie Ogbene and Nathan Collins, who were both ruled out of summer matches through injury, also return to the squad. New Ipswich signings Sammie Szmodics is also called up.
England early team news
Lee Carsley named an England squad with a very different makeup to that which fans had become used to under Southgate, with Tino Livramento, Angel Gomes, Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madueke four uncapped players that he has called up.
Players including Kyle Walker and Marcus Rashford have missed out, though there is a return to the squad for Jack Grealish, and Nick Pope replaces Aaron Ramsdale.
Aside from those changes, the rest of the squad – including Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ebere Eze and others – were all present in Germany for Euro 2024.
However, Kieran Tripper recently announced his retirement from international football, while Jude Bellingham is injured along with Luke Shaw. In addition, Ollie Watkins, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer all withdrew from the squad due to illness and injury.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 4pm. Subscribers will also be able to watch via ITV X online and on the app.
When is Republic of Ireland vs England?
Republic of Ireland vs England kicks off at 5pm BST on Saturday 7 September at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
England face Ireland in the Nations League
A new-look England squad start the post-Gareth Southgate era with a trip to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League on Saturday.
Lee Carsley’s youthful squad look to immediately recover from an agonising 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, with the former U21 manger calling upon a few of his best-known players for the first time.
Angel Gomes, Tino Livramento, Noni Madueke and Morgan Gibbs-White were all instrumental in England U21 European Championship win under Carsley, and all four will get the chance to earn their first England caps in Dublin as the former Ireland international looks to blend youth with England’s vast experience.
And the Three Lions face a Republic of Ireland side who are beginning a new era of their own, with Heimir Halgrimsson having taken over in July – he’ll be looking for a famous win to mark his tenure with the perfect start.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Nations League action as Lee Carsley takes charge of his first match as England’s interim boss.
It’s something of a homecoming for the new manager who leads the Three Lions against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, the nation Carsley appeared for during his playing career.
This match is also the first game England are playing since the exit of Gareth Southgate and Carsley has selected four uncapped players in the squad.
We’ll have all the latest team news, updates and more throughout the day so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5pm.
