Lee Carsley dismisses concerns over Declan Rice and Jack Grealish’s Irish links

Lee Carsley dismissed concerns over Declan Rice or Jack Grealish's links to Ireland as he prepares to play them at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 7 September.

The former Ireland international, who represented the side 40 times, is preparing to lead England out as interim manager for the first time after Gareth Southgate called time on his eight-year reign following England's second successive European Championship final loss.

Rice won three senior caps for Ireland before switching allegiance to England, shortly after Grealish did the same having represented Ireland up until under-21 level.