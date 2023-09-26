Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England face the Netherlands in their second match of the Women’s Nations League campaign tonight in Utrecht.

The Lionesses began their participation in the inaugural competition with a 2-1 win against Scotland last Friday. The Netherlands found themselves on the wrong side of the same scoreline against Belgium, also last Friday, and will be looking to make a response.

The last time England faced head coach Sarina Wiegman’s former side and home nation was in June 2022 in a warm-up fixture before the Euros. England won 5-1 with goals from Lucy Bronze, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and two from Beth Mead.

England have only lost twice in their past 14 matches against the Netherlands, once in 2007, and at the Euro 2017 semi-finals when Wiegman was the Dutch team’s manager.

When is England vs Netherlands?

The two teams will meet at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht, with kick-off scheduled for 7pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ITV 4 with coverage starting at 6.15pm BST. Registered viewers will also be able to watch it for free on ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Uefa Women’s Nations League Explained

The 2023 Uefa Women’s Nations League sees teams initially placed into either League A, B or C depending on their positions in the Uefa women’s national team coefficient rankings, which were issued after the group stage of the European Qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup had finished.

Within these leagues, the teams were then seeded into four pots according to the same rankings, with each group containing one team from each pot.

The initial league stage then features each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in their group, with the four group winners from League A then qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition.

At stake are league positions for the European Qualifiers for Euro 2025. The top two teams in each group in League A will remain in the same league for the qualifiers, along with the five group winners of League B who will be promoted.

The rest of League A will then enter a playoff system to remain in the division with the runners-up of each group in League B.

The reward for the top eight teams in League A according to the final European Qualifiers league ranking will be direct qualification for Euro 2025, with the other teams having to contest another set of playoffs for the remaining seven places (hosts Switzerland have a guaranteed place).

The teams that make it to the final of the Nations League will also qualify for the 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, alongside hosts France.