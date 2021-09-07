England have made the perfect start to their post-Euro 2020 life with back-to-back victories over Hungary and Andorra.

Gareth Southgate’s men have scored eight goals and conceded none in those two games as they continue to build on a superb run to the final in the summer.

Last up for England in this international break is probably the most difficult game of the campaign as they travel to take on a Robert Lewandowski-led Poland side.

A hard-fought 2-1 victory over Poland at Wembley six months ago will remind the England players that this will be no walkover. However, a victory here would keep up their perfect record in this qualifying campaign and take them within touching distance of Qatar.

Here is all you need to know about the game.

When is it?

Kick off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 8 September.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on ITV from 7.15pm and you will also be able to watch the game online via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Jadon Sancho has been ruled out of the Poland game after picking up a minor injury. He has since returned to Manchester United as he looks for a swift recovery.

Dominic Calvert Lewin was forced to withdraw from the England squad as the Everton striker continues to recover from a broken toe sustained at the start of the Premier League season. Southgate had called the 24-year-old up, but he will no longer be involved after assessment.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden were also ruled out due to injury, while Ben White and Ben Chilwell lack match fitness after disrupted starts to their respective seasons.

The most notable omission from the squad is that of Mason Greenwood, who has made a superb start to the season with Manchester United. He misses out, while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jesse Lingard are back in the England fold as they look to force their way into the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips, Bellingham; Mount, Kane, Sterling.

Odds

Poland: 17/4

Draw: 13/5

England: 4/6

Prediction

England are one of just two teams to have won all five of their World Cup Qualifying games so far (along with Denmark). However, this will almost certainly be their toughest game of the group as they look to all but secure their place in Qatar. Southgate’s side scrapped past Poland at Wembley back in March thanks to a late Harry Maguire header. And while this promises to be another stern test for the Euro 2020 runners-up, you imagine they have enough quality to get the job done. Poland 0-1 England.