England vs Slovakia referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Umut Meler?

The Turkish referee takes charge of his third match at Euro 2024 - six months after being attacked and hospitalised following a game in Turkey’s Super Lig

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 30 June 2024 11:42
Close
Gareth Southgate: England have to be 'right on our game' against Slovakia

Umut Meler will take charge of England’s last-16 clash against Slovakia at Euro 2024 tonight.

The 37-year-old Turkish referee, who has been a FIFA-listed official since 2017 and a member of the UEFA Elite group for two years, was the man in the middle for Belgium’s group game against Slovakia and Poland’s group stage clash with Austria.

Meler returned to refereeing this year despite being attacked and hospitalised by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca following a game in the Turkish Super Lig in December 2023. He sustained a facial fracture and bleeding to the eye, but no permanent damage.

Meler took charge of Liverpool’s first-leg clash against Atalanta in the Europa League in April. Euro 2024 is his first major international tournament.

See below for the officiating team in full for England vs Slovakia:

Referee: Umut Meler (TUR)

Assistant Referees: Emre Eyisoy (TUR) and Kerem Ersoy (TUR)

Video Assistant Referee: Marco Fritz (GER)

Assistant VAR 1: Christian Dingert (GER)

Assistant VAR 2: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

Fourth official: Rade Obrenovic (SVN)

Umut Meler is the referee for England’s last-16 clash against Slovakia
Umut Meler is the referee for England’s last-16 clash against Slovakia (Getty Images)

What TV channel is it on?

England v Slovakia will be shown on ITV1 with coverage starting at 3.30pm. The match can also be streamed live online via the ITVX platform and app. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

