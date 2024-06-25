Watch: Gareth Southgate questioned after England’s goalless draw with Slovenia

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as England and Slovenia gave press conferences after their goalless draw in their final group game at Euro 2024 on Tuesday, 25 June.

The 0-0 score is likely to heap more pressure and questions on Gareth Southgate after England's disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark last week.

England, runners up in 2020, have been widely criticised following an unconvincing start to a tournament they are among the favourites to win.

They bossed possession against Slovenia but were unable to turn their dominance into victory in Cologne.

Despite the result, the Three Lions topped Group C with five points after Serbia v Denmark finished goalless, meaning they will face a third-placed side in the last 16 on Sunday.

England now have another day to wait to find out who awaits them in Gelsenkirchen, where they return after a pair of frustrating draws.