When is England’s squad announcement?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England are back in action in March with Gareth Southgate set to confirm his squad for two friendlies.

With Euro 2024 qualification secure, Southgate will now hope to build momentum towards the tournament in Germany as his side take on Brazil and Belgium.

The South Americans visit Wembley on Saturday 23 March before Belgium travel to London three days later.

Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the two friendlies at 2pm GMT on Thursday 14 March.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold are doubts due to injury, while Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw and Newcastle right back Kieran Trippier are currently sidelined.

Chelsea captain Reece James is also absent and though Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is nearing a return, these games are likely to come too soon.

Cole Palmer was among England’s recent debutants who will hope to again be included, while Brentford striker Ivan Toney could well be recalled after serving his betting suspension.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson, who joined Ajax during the January transfer window, are likely to be the foreign-based inclusions.

England will also face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland ahead of the Euros, where they will look to go one better than their penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the final three years ago.