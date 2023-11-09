What time is England’s squad announced for next Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gareth Southgate is set to name his England squad as his side prepare to conclude their Euro 2024 qualifying efforts.

England take on Malta and North Macedonia in their final two Group C fixtures.

Southgate’s team are yet to lose in their qualifying campaign and secured their place at next summer’s tournament with a 3-1 win against Italy in October.

The manager has stressed, though, that he his intent on victory in these final two games to secure as high a seeding as possible ahead of the Euros draw at the start of December.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the squad announcement.

When is England’s squad announced?

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad at 2pm GMT on Thursday 9 November.

When are England’s matches?

Friday 17 November 2023, 7.45pm GMT, Wembley Stadium, London

England vs Malta (Euro 2024 qualifier)

Monday 20 November 2023, 7.45pm GMT, Tose Proeski Arena, Skopje

North Macedonia vs England (Euro 2024 qualifier)

How can I watch them?

Both matches will be shown live in the United Kingdom on Channel 4, and will be available to stream via the Channel 4 website.

Who could be included in the squad?

Ollie Watkins was recalled to Southgate’s squad for the last set of international fixtures, and will hope for inclusion again having scored against Australia.

Raheem Sterling has now missed out on four successive selections to illustrate the competition for places in forward areas, while there will be focus again on Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson given their club situations.

Manager Southgate has backed both, though, and two trusted individuals could well make the cut.

Bukayo Saka and Reece James are back from injury, as is Eberechi Eze, while James Maddison is an injury doubt.