What channel is England v USA on? How to watch on TV and online
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group B clash
England take on United States in the second Group B clash at the World Cup, with the Three Lions having put themselves in a very strong position thanks to their big opening win over Iran.
Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.
For USA, there’s more pressure on them to find a result after failing to hold onto their lead against Wales. Gregg Berhalter may opt to shuffle the pack in midfield as a result, as they look to remain unbeaten at least.
England have actually never beaten USA in a World Cup game, with the Americans winning in 1950 and the two sides drawing in 2010.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is England vs USA?
The Group B match will kick-off at 7pm on Friday, 25 November at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?
ITV 1 will begin coverage at 6.05pm straight after their coverage of Netherlands v Ecuador
It will be shown free-to-air and you can also live stream it for free on the ITV Hub and the ITVX app.
What is the team news?
Harry Kane has come through a minor injury scare after a knock to his right ankle in the Iran game and will be fit to start.
Kyle Walker was not fit enough to play the opener due to his groin problem, but he is back in contention here. Doubts remains over James Maddison, with the Leicester missing training due to a knee injury.
Midfielder Yunus Musah went off injured against Wales with a toe injury. Weston McKennie is dealing with a groin problem. Should neither be fit enough to start, then Cristian Roldan could come in to sure up the midfield.
Sergino Dest was a doubt for the Wales match, and then exited the match, which could also put his place in doubt here.
Gregg Berhalter will reconsider Gio Reyna from the start, after holding him back over fitness concerns in the opener.
Predicted line-ups
England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling
USA XI: Turner; Yedlin, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Acosta, Adams, Roldan; Weah, Sargeant, Pulisic
Odds
England: 8/15
Draw: 29/10
United States: 19/4
Prediction
England are flying after their rout of Iran in the opener and the United States, while lively against Wales, crumbled in the second half. Southgate’s side will have too much here and edge the match to move to six points. England 2-1 United States.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies