England vs Germany predicted lineups: Team news for Euro 2022 final

England face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 on Sunday.

The Lionesses have captured the imagination of the nation on their scintillating run all the way to Wembley. Austria and Northern Ireland were seen off either side of the 8-0 thrashing of Norway in the group stages before the nerve-shredding extra-time victory over Spain in the quarter-final.

Number two ranked Sweden proved no match in the semi-finals either with Sarina Wiegman's side cruising to a 4-0 win in Sheffield on Tuesday night. Now only one more match separates them from a first major trophy and a first for either the men or the women's sides since 1966.

Opponents Germany have impressed too, however, coming out comfortably on top of a group including Denmark, Spain and Finland. Austria were dispatched in the quarter-final before France were beaten in the semi-finals with top scorer and talisman Alexandra Popp once again in the goals on Wednesday evening.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2022 final:

When is England vs Germany?

The final kicks off at 5pm BST on Sunday 31 July at Wembley Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, while viewers can also stream the match on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Coverage begins at 3.50pm with Gabby Logan presenting and Alex Scott and Ian Wright providing analysis.

Commentary comes from Robyn Cowen and Rachel Brown Finnis.

How did both teams reach this stage?

England cruised through the group stage with wins over Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland without conceding a goal. Spain forced the Lionesses into extra-time before Georgia Stanway's stunning winning goal. They they went on to thrash Sweden in the semi-final to earn their place here.

Germany saw off Denmark, Spain and Finland in the group stages before advancing past Austria in the quarter-finals. Two goals from top scorer Popp were enough to see them progress from the semi-final against France.

Team news

Sarina Wiegman has named the same starting XI for all five matches so far and barring any late problems will surely do the same again for Sunday’s showpiece. Alessia Russo has been outstanding from the bench in the tournament scoring four goals, including that remarkable back-heeled effort against Sweden. She will surely feature at some point, as will Manchester United teammate Ella Toone, with full-back Alex Greenwood another experienced option in reserve.

For Germany the main concern centres around Klara Buhl, who missed the win over France in the semi-final. If she is still out, then Svenja Huth and Jule Brand are the obvious candidates to start alongside Popp in the front line.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz; Huth, Popp, Brand

Odds

England 29/20

Draw 21/10

Germany 15/8

Prediction

These two teams, packed with in-form stars on both sides, appear well matched on paper and know each other's strengths and weaknesses well. The two managers will have both ready with the stage certainly not too big for either. Perhaps it’ll be home advantage and a packed Wembley crowd that proves the key difference to get the Lionesses over the line for a first major trophy. England 2-1 Germany