England Women vs Portugal Women betting tips

England to win, both teams to score - 13/5 William Hill

Beth Mead to score anytime - 1/1 Bet365

England face Portugal at Wembley this Friday as Sarina Wiegman’s side look to end their home Nations Legue campaign in the perfect way ahead of Euro 2025 this summer.

The Lionesses head to Switzerland as defending champions and will be treating their last two Nations League fixtures as good warm-up matches ahead of the tournament, especially considering the second fixture comes against world champions Spain.

But first, England must once again face a Portugal side who they drew 1-1 with back in February, with Alessia Russo’s early goal only enough for a point in the end on that day.

The injured trio of Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood have all returned to the squad after respective knee surgeries, and though Lauren James, Alessia Russo and Ella Toone miss out through injury, it is still a strong group that Sarina Wiegman has named in the last squad before deciding who is on the plane for Euro 2025.

And many players will use these two matches to fight for a place ahead of that squad announcement, with one warm-up match to come against Jamaica on 29 June before the tournament opener against France on 5 July.

England are ranked as 2/7 favourites with football betting sites, with Portugal priced at 13/2 and a draw at 9/2.

England Women vs Portugal Women betting tips: Lionesses to secure home win

England have shown mixed results in this Nations League campaign, illustrated by a draw away to Portugal and a 3-2 loss to Belgium.

Nevertheless, a 1-0 win at home to Spain showed that the Lionesses are more than capable of competing with the world’s best. Overall, England have won four of their last seven and drawn two, including with Portugal and former world champions the USA.

Portugal have won three and drawn one of their last seven matches, though two of those came against South Korea and Czechia, and they lost heavily – 7-1 and 4-2 – away and home to world champions Spain.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will need to put in a convincing home performance if they are to convince fans that they could be a match for Spain in the upcoming European Championship, but with 12 goals in their last seven, they are expected to beat Portugal comfortably at Wembley.

But despite England being favourites, the last time Portugal failed to score in a match was in a 1-0 defeat to France in December 2023, with all six matches since then bringing at least one goal despite some heavy defeats.

A bet on England to win to nil is offered at 5/6, but a wager on the Lionesses to win but both teams to score could offer better value at 13/5 with various betting sites.

England Women vs Portugal Women prediction 1: England to win, both teams to score - 13/5 William Hill

England Women vs Portugal Women prediction: Mead to find the net

With Alessia Russo, Jess Park and Lauren James missing out on this international camp, Arsenal’s Champions League-winner Beth Mead could well be tasked with carrying the goalscoring burden for the Lionesses against Portugal.

Mead has 33 goals in 52 games at international level, and the 30-year-old has rediscovered some form despite a season in which she scored just seven goals for the Gunners in the WSL.

Mead scored a penalty in the last Lionesses match – a 3-2 loss to Belgium in April – and is offered at 1/1 to score anytime against Portugal – as is Aggie Beever-Jones – and we think a wager on the Arsenal forward to score could provide value tonight.

England Women vs Portugal Women prediction 2: Beth Mead to score anytime - 1/1 Bet365

Responsible gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When have a bet using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.